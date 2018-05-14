Nokia X: What We Know About Nokia’s 2018 Flagship So Far

Here are the latest information about the Nokia X.

The Nokia X is set to be unveiled on May 16 in China. As the days lead up to the device’s unveiling, more and more details about the flagship device continue to get leaked. Here then, is a quick rundown of what we know about the Nokia X so far.

The Name

Nokia’s upcoming flagship has been dubbed the Nokia X for a while now. As noted in a T3 report, most of the leaks about the device dub the upcoming smartphone carry the Nokia X moniker. Recently, however, a Bluetooth certification listing under the product name TA-1099 — a number associated with the flagship device — was listed with the Nokia X6 name.

The Design

Thanks to the iPhone X, smartphone manufacturers are now adopting the infamous notch on their flagship devices’ displays. Nokia is one of these companies, with rumors suggesting that the Nokia X will feature a notched design with incredibly slim bezels. The primary camera, comprised of two sensors, will also be arranged vertically. As noted by NDTV, the Nokia X will be 147.2×70.98×7.99mm and weigh 151 grams.

The Specs

The Nokia X is rumored to include top-notch specs, featuring an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. Rumors also suggest that the Nokia X will have various memory options, with the device offered with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB of RAM. Storage-wise, the Nokia X is expected to feature 32GB/64GB of internal storage, though the handset is still expandable up to 128GB through microSD card. The battery of the device is expected to be a 3000mAh unit, with fast-charging support.

The Features

Rumors are high that the Nokia X will run Android Oreo out of the box. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 5.8-inch TFT display with 1080×2280 px resolution. Keeping with the trend in the smartphone industry, the Nokia X is expected to feature a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Since HMD Global took over, Nokia started to come back into the smartphone market. With near-stock Android and its trademark build quality, Nokia’s handsets are starting to become relevant once more. If the company hits a home run with the Nokia X, there is a good chance that Nokia can return to its former glory sooner than everyone expects.