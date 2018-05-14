Irina Shayk Posts Killer Yellow Bikini While At Cannes, After Chrissy Teigen Calls Her The ‘Most Beautiful’

Irina Shayk made several waves at Cannes this year.

Irina Shayk is a Russian model who initially got her start as the exclusive face of Intimissimi lingerie, but these days, she’s known for being Bradley Cooper’s baby mama and making a bit of a splash for herself on the film festival circuit.

And her recent appearance at Cannes Film Festival, according to PopSugar, has only solidified Irina Shayk‘s position as an in-demand model for the ages.

The beauty posted a series of photos on her Instagram page, where she was featured in a rather, uh, “cheeky” yellow bikini.

The photo was captioned with a very simple emoji: the lemon emoji.

These photos come just a few days after Chrissy Teigen, the model-turned-entrepreneur who has most recently teamed up with Blue Apron food subscription boxes to provide exclusive recipes to customers, called Shayk “the most beautiful woman alive.”

Shayk and Teigen met many years ago, when both were in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Teigen, who posted a photo of Shayk at Cannes wearing a down-to-there red Versace gown, has been supportive of her fellow model’s career ever since they met.

Teigen even went so far as to leave the kind comment on Shayk’s Instagram page!

Shayk, however, was unfazed by the positive comments, and responded that she’s only beautiful “after hair extensions, being plugs, and makeup.” She then told Teigen that she wanted her to “come see her,” and that she loved her and “missed her face.”

As a longtime friend of Teigen’s, Irina Shayk has proven herself quite loyal. Just a short time ago, Shayk gifted Teigen’s daughter, Luna — whose father is Teigen’s longtime husband, R’n’B crooner John Legend — with a convertible toy car for her birthday.

???? A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 12, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

Shayk was also recently seen on the Cannes red carpet sporting a huge diamond ring that, many believe, was given to her by her longtime boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper. The couple’s daughter, Lea De Seine, was born in March of last year.

@albertaferretti ???? A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 13, 2018 at 3:02am PDT

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper, however, have both been very insistent on providing their daughter with her privacy, and that’s why it’s been very rare to see photos of her.