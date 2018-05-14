Nintendo To Release Additional NES Classic Video Game Consoles This June

Nintendo will be shipping an additional wave of NES Classic on June 29, 2018.

According to a report on The Verge, Nintendo will be releasing an additional wave of NES Classic video game consoles later this year. The new shipment of NES Classic consoles will be hitting store shelves on June 29, 2018. The NES Classic was originally launched back in November 2016, and it immediately sold out. Although NES Classic had an MSRP of $59.99, the overwhelming demand made prices soar on the secondary market. This is great news for gamers who weren’t able to get their hands on the NES Classic the first time around.

The NES Classic featured 30 of the best video games for the Nintendo Entertainment System, including Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, and Super C. Tracking down a Nintendo and purchasing all the games that were included in the NES Classic would cost hundreds of dollars. That’s provided that you could find working copies. In addition to featuring 30 of the best games from the system, the NES Classic is much smaller, portable, and connects via HDMI. You don’t need to worry about finding space to store all 30 of the games, either: They’re installed directly on the console. Nintendo games on the NES Classic look much better on modern televisions than they do when you plug an actual Nintendo into a new HD or 4K television. There are settings on the NES Classic for scanlines and additional features allow you to save the game at any point.

The NES Classic won’t be the only Nintendo retro console that will be available this year. Nintendo will also be shipping out an additional wave of Super NES Classic units. More than 5 million Super NES Classics were sold by Nintendo. Just like the NES Classic, many websites resold the Super NES Classic for far greater than the MSRP of $79.99.

The Super NES Classic featured 20 classic Super NES games, including standouts like Donkey Kong Country, Mega Man X, Super Metroid, and Secret of Mana. Nintendo also released Star Fox 2, a previously unreleased video game, bundled with the game library of the Super NES Classic. Unlike the NES Classic, the Super NES Classic comes with two controllers and features several multiplayer games such as Super Mario Kart, Street Fighter 2 Turbo, and Contro III: The Alien Wars.