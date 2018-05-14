Galaxy S10: Samsung’s 2019 Flagship Could Be Everything The S9 Is Not

Leaks from a South Korean publication suggest that Samsung's 2019 flagship will finally be revolutionary.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is an excellent smartphone, being even better than its predecessor — the industry-changing, design-shifting Galaxy S8. Despite this, however, Samsung’s 2018 flagship has not really been as much of a blockbuster hit as its biggest rival — the iPhone X. For many smartphone fans and critics, the Galaxy S9 was everything the S8 was and just a very, very little bit more.

This proved to be a notable criticism for the 2018 flagship. Forbes, for one, downright advised smartphone fans to skip the device and wait for the Galaxy S10 instead. The reason? The S9 is just far too evolutionary to be worth a purchase. Coupled with the device’s premium price, there was little about the Galaxy S9 that really stood out. If any, it was more like the Android equivalent of the iPhone’s “S” generations, in the way that it only included a few incremental upgrades.

In a lot of ways, the idea of waiting for the Galaxy S10 actually makes sense, considering that the upcoming smartphone will likely include features that customers have long been waiting for. Among these are an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a new design that, just like 2017’s Samsung Galaxy S8, is rumored to change the trend of the industry once more.

According to a report from South Korean publication The Bell, Samsung has perfected the mass production of several new features for its upcoming 2019 flagship device. Apart from the in-display fingerprint sensor, the publication claimed that Samsung has managed to develop its own version of Apple’s 3D facial scanning technology, which would give the Galaxy S10 iPhone X-grade facial recognition. The Bell also noted that the bezels of the Galaxy S10 will be framed in a new design that is designed to blow its competitors out of the water.

#Samsung #GalaxyS10 Coming January 2019! The #smartphone which has been tipped to Be coming for a few years now might actually be about to land! The #GalaxyX (Galaxy 10) is a #folding #phone which could change the #industry! Read more here -> https://t.co/0FKY1ygtPy pic.twitter.com/X25zHiZKPu — CorpComms (@corpcommsltd) May 12, 2018

Samsung might have been far too conservative with the Galaxy S9. With the Galaxy S10, however, it has another chance to lead the market again. Rivals such as Apple are rumored to be stepping up their game this 2018, and even other competitors from the Android market, such as Google and OnePlus, are doing the same. For Samsung to lead the pack once more, it would need a flagship that is head and shoulders above the competition, just like the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S9 was not it, but the Galaxy S10 might fit the bill just right.