Audrina Patridge Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday In Mexico With Ryan Cabrera

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera were spotted in Mexico amid dating rumors.

Audrina Patridge has been through a lot this year and took a very special getaway with Ryan Cabrera on her 33rd birthday. A source revealed to People magazine that the couple had begun dating again after calling it quits eight years ago.

The adorable couple was spotted in Mexico at the Los Cabos’ Ultimate Entertainment District at Vidanta Los Cabos. Audrina and Ryan landed in Mexico on Tuesday and were seen sharing a romantic birthday dinner the following night at Herringbone, according to People magazine.

Audrina and Ryan, 35, were totally happy as they posed together for a birthday photo. Ryan can be seen with his arm around Audrina, similarly to when they stepped out together at Stagecoach music festival where they posed for a photo with cold drinks in hand.

The next day of their getaway, Audrina and Ryan were spotted at OMNIA Dayclub soaking up some rays. The cute couple sat by the pool and snacked on fruit, chicken strips, and fries.

Cabrera posted images of the couples gorgeous surroundings.

“Ain’t mad at it!! Lil calm before the east coast tour starts!! @omnialoscabos.”

Patridge and Cabrera first began dating in January of 2010. Their relationship was documented on the MTV reality series The Hills. Several months later, the couple called it quits. At the time of the split, a source revealed to People magazine that Patridge was the one who “ended things.”

“There were issues in their relationship. But a lot comes from his partying ways.”

According to People, a source is now claiming that Audrina and Ryan’s romance is back on. The news comes eight months after Patridge filed for divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan.

“They’re dating… They’ve been spending a lot of time together recently and are having a good time.”

The Hills star filed for divorce from professional BMX dirt bike rider, Corey Bohan, according to her rep, as reported by People. Patridge reportedly filed for a temporary restraining order against Corey on September 18. The restraining order was granted by a California judge.

Audrina proceeded with divorce filings, which followed an alleged domestic violence incident, according to TMZ.

According to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, Audrina Patridge claims Corey violated the restraining order she filed against him just one day after she obtained it.

After Audrina got the restraining order, the very next day he showed up at her doorstep, refused to leave and proceeded to install a total of five video cameras inside the house. According to TMZ, when she told him to leave she says he called her a “f****** c***.”

The former Laguna Beach alum and Corey share a 15-month-old daughter, Kirra Max. As per TMZ, Audrina wanted primary physical and legal custody of Kirra. It was also reported that she would rather nix any request for spousal support from Corey.

“Audrina’s number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time.”

Bohan, who is Australian, proposed in Orange County, California, at the Summit House. Audrina recalled the events that led up to her proposal. After they were engaged, Patridge and Corey welcomed Kirra into the world.