WWE Spoilers: Huge Intercontinental Title Match And ‘MITB’ Qualifiers Set For ‘Raw’ In London

As WWE heads to London for a tour, they are going to kick things off with a jam-packed 'Raw.'

WWE is building toward the next big pay-per-view (PPV) which will be next month’s Money in the Bank, but there is plenty left to do. So far, it is known that there will be at least two MITB ladder matches (men and women) with eight superstars in each – four from Monday Night Raw and four from SmackDown Live. This week, WWE is in London and the two remaining spots from Team Red will be filled after a couple more qualifying matches.

Oh, and there will also be a huge match that the wrestling fans will love as Kevin Owens has answered Seth Rollins’ open challenge for the Intercontinental Title.

The official website of WWE has released the preview for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and it is shaping up to be quite the huge show. Finn Balor and Braun Strowman have already qualified from the Raw side for the MITB ladder match, but the other two spots will be filled this week along with plenty of other action.

WWE is really hoping that this week’s show in London is a good one as ratings have been dropping for a while now. As the slower summer months are on the horizon, something big needs to happen.

WWE

Two Raw opportunities remain for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

With Balor and Strowman in place, Raw has two more qualifiers to get into the MITB ladder match next month. The participants in the matches are not yet known, but Kurt Angle likely has some good ideas in place for only the best competition on the roster.

A Moon rises and a Queen rules.

Ember Moon hasn’t been on the WWE main roster long, but she has already made a big impression and hopes to keep it going at Money in the Bank. Only Moon and Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Live) have qualified as of now, but more participants can be expected in the Women’s MITB ladder match after Raw in London.

Will Roman Reigns get retribution against Jinder Mahal?

Jinder Mahal wanted a qualifying match for MITB, but his request was denied by Kurt Angle, and the “Modern-Day Maharaja” vowed revenge. Mahal chose to get it during last week’s main event and for some reason, he decided to attack Roman Reigns and cause him to lose the match.

This week, Reigns is likely going to see what kind of action should be taken against Mahal.

WWE

Bobby Lashley fights for his family.

Since making his return to WWE, Bobby Lashley has actually been rather quiet on the main roster. Last week, he gave a sit-down interview which had him discussing his family, and he still seems kind of lost in storylines right now, but maybe more will happen on the next Raw.

Seth Rollins to defend the Intercontinental Title against Kevin Owens Monday night in London.

Here is the match that will easily steal the show and could be one of the best of the year if they’re given enough time. Seth Rollins decided to continue with the “Open Challenge” idea and KO was the one to answer it this week, which means London is in for a treat.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw is really looking like it will be huge on paper, but WWE truly needs it to deliver. The Money in the Bank qualifying matches are a bit of a mystery right now, but fans are anxious to see who will be the next from Team Red in the bout. The headliner of Raw in London, though, should be Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Title, and it is going to be awesome.