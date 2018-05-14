Ivanka Trump Posts Not Quite Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute To Mom Ivana Trump

Ivanka Trump took to Instagram to honor her mother Ivana Trump for Mother’s Day. However, not everybody felt the first daughter’s words to her mother were appropriate.

People reported that 36-year-old Ivanka complimented her mother’s top-notch skiing skills in her social media post. Along with a glamorous picture of her mother skiing, “Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mother and the best skier I know! Love you.”

Some of her social media followers weren’t impressed with Ivanka’s tribute to Ivana. Many expressed that without her mother Ivanka wouldn’t be here while others proclaimed that Ivana deserved more than the weak praise. Of course, plenty of others took up for the first daughter speculating that maybe skiing is a fun thing they do together.

Certainly, Ivanka paid loving tribute to her mother before like her lovely post back in February for her Ivana’s birthday. Then she claimed her mother inspires her. In the past, Ivanka also talked about what a role model her mother provided for her throughout her life.

Of course, Ivanka’s post to Ivana was better than Donald Trump Jr. because he did not post anything about their mother today. Instead, as Inquisitr reported, he took the time to post a loving tribute to his estranged wife and mother of his five children, Vanessa Trump. His message caused some followers to speculate that perhaps they would reconcile and call off their divorce, which Vanessa filed for about two months ago.

These two social media posts weren’t the only Trump Mother’s Day controversies on social media today either. President Donald Trump also raised eyebrows when he posted a video tribute to mothers on Twitter. He told a brief story about his mother, Mary McCloud calling her warm, loving, really smart, tough, and nice. However, he didn’t mention his son’s mother, First Lady Melania Trump.

While the president’s tribute said many beautiful things about mothers, it did stick out as odd that he didn’t mention his wife at all or even his other children’s mothers in some way. Even if he and Melania struggle with their relationship as their behavior sometimes suggests, he could perhaps take a page from his son, Donald Trump Jr.’s playbook and say something nice about her anyway.

Overall, it’s been an interesting holiday between all the Trump Mother’s Day social media posts.