Anna Faris Opens Up About Her Split With Chris Pratt

The actress says she and her ex have a great friendship.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s split hit fans hard. Many supporters of the famous couple were devastated when they announced their split in August 2017. However, Faris says that she and Pratt still have a wonderful relationship despite their divorce.

According to a report by Us Weekly Magazine, Anna Faris is opening up nearly one year after she and Chris Pratt decided to call it quits. The Mom actress says that despite Pratt making the comment that “divorce sucks,” the pair actually have a very good friendship.

Faris recently revealed in an interview with Marie Claire that divorce can sometimes feel “more dramatic than it is,” and that she is lucky because she and Chris Pratt still have a “great friendship” and a son that is “so happy and so loved.”

Pratt also echoed those some sentiments when he sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The Jurassic World star claimed that while “divorce sucks,” his son is amazing, and has two parents that “love him very much.” Although Chris says that he and Anna are still finding a way to “navigate” co-parenting after their split, they are “remaining friends and still begin kind to one another.”

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt share one son together, Jack, and they have both been very open about parenting’s most comical moments via their social media pages. The couple’s son is seemingly the light of their lives, and brings them so much joy.

While Faris says she is usually an open book, the actress did state that maybe there is a lesson to be learned about keeping a relationship a bit more private. Anna says that she believes herself to be a “pretty open person,” but it’s “tough” when a couple is “under the scrutiny.”

Despite the fact that her marriage to Chris Pratt didn’t work out, Anna Faris says she believes herself to still be a romantic, and that she loves to take joy in the “small things in life,” revealing that “little pleasures” often feel like “secrets” to her.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt both filed for divorce in December of 2017, and have not uttered a bad word about each other or their marriage since announcing their split.