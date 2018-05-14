Bounce House Lifted Into The Air By Strong Wind, Tossed Onto Highway With Terrified Boy Still Inside

The bounce house struck a car, and the boy was thrown out onto the highway.

A California boy stepped into a bounce house and ended up on a roller coaster ride.

The boy was still inside of the inflatable house when a strong wind gust picked it up into the air, tossing it onto a nearby highway where it struck a car. As CBS News reported, the 9-year-old boy had been playing in the house in a neighborhood in San Bernardino when an unusually strong wind gust struck, lifting the structure off the ground and sending it tumbling toward the nearby freeway.

As the bounce house rolled onto the highway, it struck a vehicle and the boy was tossed from the inflatable house. The boy was able to be rescued before suffering any further harm, however. Police said the driver of the car that struck the bounce house was also shaken up, but not injured.

There was a quick response to the runaway bounce house, with the fire department and even a helicopter arriving on the scene after the boy was thrown from the bounce house.

Witnesses told CBS Los Angeles the wind was so strong that it felt like a tornado gust. The boy had been at a party with several other adults in attendance, and witnesses watched on in horror as the bounce house was taken away by the strong wind.

This is not the first time that a bounce house went airborne with terrified children inside. In 2014, a similar incident took place in Upstate New York when a wind gust picked up a bounce house and flew it more than 15 feet into the air. As the Post Star reported, there was a 5-year-old and 6-year-old boy in the the bounce house who were thrown from it, and one suffered what was described as a traumatic brain injury.

Another such incident happened in China in 2015, with video capturing the moment when the wind picked up the bounce house and blew it away. In that incident, several children were injured and one was killed.

Bounce house flies onto California highway with child inside https://t.co/sEKmgwZm1H — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2018

The boy who was launched onto the highway from the blown away bounce house this week was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. He escaped without any serious injuries.