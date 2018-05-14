Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Engaged To Travis Scott & Planning A $10 Million Wedding

Kylie and Travis want to throw the 'wedding of the century.'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are allegedly engaged. The couple, who share daughter Stormi together, are reportedly ready to tie the knot and are planning to spend a fortune on the ceremony and reception.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to walk down the aisle together. The pair is allegedly already engaged, as Kylie was spotted rocking a ring on her left ring finger during a recent vacation with Travis. Jenner is said to be planning a huge wedding and hopes that the nuptials will go down as the “most extravagant” Kardashian/Jenner wedding of all time.

Sources tell the site that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are planning to spare no expense when it comes to their wedding day. They’re reportedly looking to spend around $10 million to have the “wedding of the century.” Jenner and Scott have even allegedly been joking about outdoing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding, which is set to take place next weekend in London.

The report reveals that Kylie and Travis recently took a family vacation with little Stormi, but that the pair treated the getaway more like their honeymoon. Insiders have stated that Jenner and Scott are getting along better than ever and that welcoming a child together has bonded them together in a totally new and different way. While the 20-year-old reality TV star won’t be getting married at Windsor Castle like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, she and Travis have reportedly been looking into some locations for their big day.

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

Sources claim that the couple scouted a couple of places such as The Eden Rock hotel in St. Barts, as well as some “massive mansions” in Turks and Caicos during their recent vacation. While Kylie and Travis have not announced an engagement, fans have been following their budding love story through a series of Instagram snapshots. The couple seemingly can’t get enough of each other and are loving life together as new parents.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s big sister, Khloe Kardashian, is allegedly envious that everything is working out so well for Kylie while she’s in the middle of a cheating scandal thanks to her unfaithful baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. However, Khloe is glad that her sister is happy.