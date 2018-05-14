LiAngelo Ball Calls Playing For Lakers With Lonzo Ball ‘A Priority’

LiAngelo Ball wants to play with his brother Lonzo for the Lakers.

LiAngelo Ball is entering the 2018 NBA Draft, and it is obvious that his hope is to be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. His father, LaVar, has been very vocal about his desire for the Lakers to draft both LiAngelo and LaMelo in the future to play alongside last years No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Whether the Lakers will want to have all the Ball brothers on the roster or not is the question.

Now, not only LaVar is talking about the Ball brothers playing together in L.A. LiAngelo has made it clear that he wants the Lakers to draft him so that he can continue to play with his brother.

“Lakers is my priority, for sure. I want to play with my brother. Ever since I played with Zo, we went undefeated. Same thing will happen when we get older. We’re just going to get stronger and faster and better feel for the game. It will be a good outcome…. I’m willing to play for other teams. That’s fine if they pick me. My priority is the Lakers. I just want to play with my brother.”

While the thought of the brothers joining forces in L.A. is intriguing, LiAngelo simply isn’t viewed by many as a quality NBA talent. Many scouts don’t believe that Ball will end up being drafted this year.

During the 2017-18 season in 15 games with Vytautas Prienu, Ball did not impress too terribly much. He averaged 12.9 points per game to go along with 3.1 rebounds. Ball shot 42.5 percent from the field overall and knocked down 40.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

It has already been reported that Ball has not been invited to the NBA Draft Combine. That is just one more bit of proof to the rumblings that many don’t view Ball as a legitimate NBA talent.

Los Angeles has already had to deal with a lot of Ball drama. LaVar had a very big mouth during Lonzo’s rookie season, even though his son struggled mightily. He was unable to live up to the hype that was mostly created by his father.

Bringing another Ball to L.A. would simply make things worse for the Lakers. LaVar has already sent out empty threats that Lonzo would leave the Lakers if the franchise does not bring his brothers on board.

When asked what kind of player he thinks he will become in the NBA, LiAngelo had a bold statement.

“I see myself as a starting shooting guard who can score quickly, score at a high rate and score efficiently.”

Only time will tell what the Lakers will decide to do and whether they have interest in LiAngelo. That being said, don’t hold your breath for all the Ball brothers playing together in a Lakers’ uniform.