‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Jenelle Evans And Leah Messer Spend Mother’s Day Celebrating With Their Children

MTV personalities Jenelle Evans and Leah Messer decided to spend the holiday with their children.

Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and Leah Messer tend to live lives filled with drama. These two MTV personalities, however, don’t appear to plan on letting any type of drama damper their days as they spend Mother’s Day 2018 with their beloved children.

Jenelle Evans took to Instagram today to share several pictures of herself and her family enjoying spending some time together – and outdoors – in honor of Mother’s Day. In one picture, Jenelle and her husband David can be seen sporting all smiles while holding a catfish. Calling it a “Staycation,” Jenelle’s captions on her photos and smiling face seem to suggest the Teen Mom 2 star had a nice time this weekend.

Jenelle also shared a picture on Instagram containing herself and all three of her children standing outside with a gorgeous tree scape behind them. Jenelle captioned that she couldn’t have asked for a more perfect Mother’s Day than spending it with all three of her babies.

Evans told People during an interview prior to Mother’s Day that she planned on taking all of the children – including David’s son – on a boat to do a little catfishing and spend some time together. Jenelle later shared another picture on Instagram showing all of the little ones crowded around her as they prepared to go catfishing.

“I will have all the kids with me, including David’s son. We are thinking about taking everyone on the boat and catch some catfish. The kids are pretty mad they weren’t with us last week for the 35-lb. catfish we caught last week.”

According to People, Evans wasn’t the only member of the Teen Mom 2 cast with big Mother’s Day plans as Leah Messer planned to have a little fun with her daughters Adalynn, age 4, and twins Aleeah and Aliannah, age 8. During her interview with People, she gushed about how she’s enjoyed being a mother over the past eight years.

“This is the eighth year that I’ve been blessed to celebrate Mother’s Day. Every year just keeps getting better! The girls and I are going to celebrate all day with some fun activities and then we are heading to a nice dinner together tonight. I’m with my girls and the weather is beautiful, so I know it is going to be a wonderful day! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there.”

As fans might recall, Leah and Jenelle recently got into a feud after Jenelle’s husband David shamed Leah for her decision to allow her daughters to wear makeup at such young ages. The MTV personalities have appeared to let the drama go for the time being so they can really enjoy Mother’s Day 2018 with their family.