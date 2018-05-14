Michael Avenatti Drops Tweet Hinting At Evidence Trump Took Bribes From Foreign Nationals Before Inauguration

The revelation comes just days after Avenatti released records showing companies paying a secret corporation set up by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Donald Trump may have actively taken bribes from foreign nationals in the lead-up to his inauguration, lawyer and Trump foe Michael Avenatti seems to be suggesting.

The lawyer representing adult film star Stormy Daniels has been a thorn in the president’s side, even apart from the revelations that Trump had an affair with Daniels and then paid her $130,000 to keep her quiet. In recent days, Avenatti has been hinting at evidence pointing to deeper corruption, and he may have shared a major piece of that on Sunday.

In a series of cryptic tweets, Avenatti posted photos of men arriving at Trump Tower with Michael Cohen, the lawyer who arranged the Stormy Daniels hush money and allegedly sold access to Trump. The men were identified by Mother Jones magazine as a group from Qatar that included Ahmed al-Rumaihi. In a recent lawsuit, Ahmed al-Rumaihi was accused of trying to bribe the Trump administration.

In another strange twist, Ice Cube also accused Al-Rumaihi of trying to use the rapper’s Big 3 basketball league in a plot to bribe Trump officials, including Steve Bannon.

Michael Avenatti may not be the only one hinting at forthcoming evidence that Trump was taking bribes, Raw Story noted.

“The news of the men’s identities come mere hours after MSNBC commentator and military analyst Malcolm Nance outlined how Trump could be charged with ‘bribery’ under Section 4 of Article Two of the United States Constitution,” the report noted.

In his tweets on Sunday, Michael Avenatti even provided timestamps from C-SPAN video of Trump Tower during Donald Trump’s transition showing the Qatari officials.

Avenatti tweets Trump Tower images of Michael Cohen and Mike Flynn from 2016 and asks why they met Qatari investor who according to a court claim once boasted Flynn 'took our money'https://t.co/8eBpihLkM4 via @MailOnline — ΛᄂIПΛ (@Alina__IV) May 14, 2018

Trump Tower 12-12-16

Go to 7:42:30 and watch for 30 seconds (entrance with Mr. Cohen).

And then proceed to 9:08:15 and watch for 35 seconds (exit). #Bastahttps://t.co/4qltMgNLxd — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 13, 2018

Earlier in the week, Michael Avenatti released a report detailing secret payments that went to corporations set up by Michael Cohen. As CNBC reported, these payments included $600,000 from AT&T that the company claimed was to help understand how Trump would approach the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner. The Swiss pharmaceutical mega-company Novartis also paid Cohen $1.2 million in a bid to understand what changes Trump had planned to the Affordable Care Act.

The evidence raised questions of whether these companies were trying to buy influence with Donald Trump in the weeks before he took office, though Cohen has insisted that it was simply for consultation work.