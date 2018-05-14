Courtney Stodden Releases Single ‘For You’ From New EP ‘Off The Record’

Courtney Stodden releases the single from her new EP, 'Off The Record.'

Courtney Stodden has been hard at work on her first EP, “Off The Record” and has even reinvented herself as a redhead named “Ember.” Stodden said that there a lot of misconceptions about her in the media. Stodden said that it’s understandable that she’s been so misunderstood because she’s hidden behind a persona, according to In Touch Weekly.

“I am very insecure, I’m a very insecure person I deal with depression and anxiety, severe anxiety. I’ve had losses and a lot of love for people and vice versa.”

Stodden enlisted artist Lauri Lowenberg to do a pin-up cover of her alter-ego, Ember, for the EP. Stodden’s slow electronica tunes can be found on Soundcloud.

In July of 2017, Stodden released her last music video for her song “Glass of Wine.” The song, according to Courtney was a “reaction to how dark Hollywood can be.”

Prior to “Glass Of Wine,” Courtney dropped the super sexy holiday-themed music video for her single, “Mistletoe Bikini,” in December of 2016.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Courtney Stodden filed for divorce from Doug Hutchison. The singer made it clear that she is happy to begin a brand new chapter in her life.

The once happy couple made headlines due to Stodden and Hutchison’s marriage taking place when she was 16-years-old and the actor was 51-years-old.

“This is a new chapter in my life. New beginnings and a fresh start. I’m pouring my heart into my music — and using that as a conduit to tell my story and share who I really am deep down… I’ve been through so much while being in the entertainment world and I’ve created an image that is almost bigger than life. I’m getting back to that girl underneath the persona and eager for people to get to know the real me through my songs.”

The pair went through a rough separation and legally split in February of 2017, according to People magazine. Hutchison and Courtney Stodden were legally separated but had not signed divorce papers. At the time, Stodden said that she wanted to take the divorce proceedings one step at a time.

“We are legally separated … it’s only been, like, two and a half months…. I’m also trying to take things slow because I love him and it’s really hard on him… it’s extremely sensitive.”

People magazine reported that Doug and Courtney officially called it quits months after Stodden suffered a miscarriage in 2016. According to Stodden, the miscarriage had “deeply” affected their marriage.

Back in January, Stodden posted a series of photos and videos to her Instagram, begging for Hutchison to take her back.

“I need this man back in my life. I need him to come help me. I need him to want our marriage to work. He’s been my only solid rock. Doug, if you read this — this is a public cry for your undying love.”

Wedding season… @courtneyastodden #sedona A post shared by Chris Sheng (@thechrissheng) on Apr 17, 2018 at 7:23pm PDT

Since her pleas for reconciliation, Stodden has started dating again and has since posted a series of sexy selfies and showed off her newly-pierced belly button.

After divorcing Doug Hutchison, Courtney made it clear that she’s not seeking any spousal support from Hutchison in their divorce because “there’s no money to go after,” according to the Daily Mail.

Stodden is now dating a 37-year-old entrepreneur, Chris Sheng. According to Fox News, Stodden told her ex-husband that Sheng gave her an allowance of $10,000 a month to live in a mansion in Hollywood.

Courtney Stodden and boyfriend Chris Sheng shop for 'engagement ring' https://t.co/b2ampw0TdW — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 26, 2018

Hutchison said that Courtney doesn’t have any money and Sheng started paying her rent. Hutchison added that Stodden wants to stay in Hollywood because she’s “addicted to fame.”

After moving in together, Courtney and Chris were spotted checking out what appeared to be engagement rings.