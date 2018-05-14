Tristan Thompson’s Ex Jordan Craig Shares First Photo Of Their Son Amid Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

Jordan Craig posted an adorable photo of herself with son Prince on Mother's Day.

Tristan Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, shared the first official photograph of their son, Prince, this week as Tristan’s girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, showed off their newborn daughter, True, for the first time.

According to a May 13 report by Hollywood Life, Jordan Craig and Tristan Thompson were together when they conceived baby Prince, but Thompson dumped Craig while she was pregnant and began dating Khloe Kardashian. Jordan has been quiet on the relationship and about Khloe since that time.

Jordan has decided not to share any photographs of her son with Tristan, but all of that changed on Mother’s Day weekend. Craig posted the first photo of herself with her son, Prince, on Sunday as they smiled inside of his castle playroom, complete with a huge, white castle and drawbridge. In the photo, Prince Thompson looks happy posing his with mom as he dons a white robe.

Sources reveal that Jordan Craig has decided to stay “tight-lipped” about Tristan Thompson’s behavior after he left her while she was pregnant with her son. Now, she is sad for Khloe Kardashian because he did nearly the same thing to her.

As many fans know, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe with multiple women when photos and video of the NBA star kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child together. The insider reveals that Jordan “knows the feeling all too well,” and she had hoped that Khloe would help Tristan mature as a man.

Some fans believed that Jordan Craig may have chosen Mother’s Day weekend to share the first snapshot of their son as a way to take some of the attention away from Khloe and baby True. As fans know, Khloe Kardashian revealed the first photo of her 1-month-old baby girl on Saturday. Now, Kardashian fans believe that Craig may be trying to steal some of Khloe’s thunder. However, Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal has been in the headlines nearly everyday for the past month.

While, Khloe Kardashian would likely love to have some of the negative attention off of her and Tristan Thompson for awhile, it seems fans are extremely interested in what’s going on in the couple’s relationship following the shocking scandal.