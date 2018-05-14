Perrette says there is someone trying to keep her from telling the truth about leaving 'NCIS'

Pauley Perrette has taken her final bow on NCIS but that doesn’t mean the drama about her exit from the CBS show is over. Perrette has decided to tease fans on Twitter hinting that she has something to say about her departure. RadarOnline said that the now former NCIS star is sharing “cryptic” tweets to let her followers know that there is more to the story of her departure.

Pauley says in the past she has taken the high road when it came to speaking out of turn about what goes on behind the scenes.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened.”

She continued to seemingly think out loud on Twitter wondering if she should just tell her story.

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just…?”

Perrette said that there is a source out there committed to keeping her quiet.

“I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

It’s not clear who “he” is or what he did, but she seems stressed by keeping her secret.

Pauley Perrette and NCIS star Mark Harmon are said to have had a strained relationship for several years, and it all started after Harmon’s Pitbull bit a crew member on the set of NCIS which angered Perrette. The crew member required sixteen stitches and Harmon had promised that he would never bring Dave back on the set.

But one day on the set of NCIS, Harmon was scheduled to work for nearly a whole day, and nobody would be home with Dave, so he came to the set and stayed in Harmon’s trailer. When Perrette found out, she reportedly lost it.

“After that Pauley just lost it and starting shouting at Mark. She said that he should never have adopted a Pitbull in the first place.”

Mark Harmon, Pauley Perrette in feud before she quit 'NCIS': Source https://t.co/BeXAD5vzMt pic.twitter.com/R1wgxqtA1Y — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) May 13, 2018

Sources on the set say that when Harmon brought Dave back onto the NCIS set, that was the final straw for Perrette, and she started complaining about filming with him.

“She refused to shoot scenes with Mark and she refused to sit on the same side of the table as him at table reads. She even completely ignored him any time he tried to make amends.”

Pauley said that Mark Harmon did not respect that she and other people on the NCIS set didn’t feel safe with Dave around. But Perrette’s recent tweets make it seem like there is more to the story than just her objection to Dave the Pitbull.