Jennifer Williams Returns To ‘Basketball Wives LA’ After Stalking Scandal

Jennifer Williams returns to 'Basketball Wives LA' and excited to show fans the 'new Jen.'

Jennifer Williams returned to Basketball Wives LA last season to reunite with old friends, Shaunie O’Neal and Tami Roman. Williams also managed to make amends with Evelyn Lozada, according to VH1. Williams is back on the reality series full-time and ready to show a different side of herself. Jennifer won’t be the reserved and timid woman we’ve seen for many years on the show.

Williams said that since she’s been off the air, she’s been healing and finding peace within herself.

“When I was on Basketball Wives Miami, I felt like I was going through two divorces–one with my husband and one with my best friend. Now that I’m on Basketball Wives LA, I’m getting out of a bad relationship. I never thought I would find myself back on TV in another bad situation.”

Jennifer’s love life and friendships will be on full display this season. This should be interesting considering the drama Williams has been through in recent months.

Jennifer Williams filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Tim Norman, after she accused him of stalking and harassing her. The Basketball Wives star’s restraining order arrived 13 hours after the news hit that Tim Norman filed a restraining order against her for trying to run him over in her car and slashing his tires!

On Instagram, Jennifer posted an update on her feud with Norman. In the caption of her post, Williams pleaded with Norman to “please leave me alone and stop fabricating lies.”

Tim Norman reported Jennifer Williams to the Los Angeles police department after he alleged that he spotted Williams tailgating him as he drove around, according to TMZ. Later on in the evening, Norman said he found his tires slashed.

Many BBWLA fans were surprised by Norman’s accusations, as the aggressive behavior that was described in the report had never been displayed by Jennifer on the hit VH1 show. However, Tim Norman claimed that there have been other instances of violence by his ex. Tim also claimed that the “No Bricks” singer broke into his house and sent him “harassing” text messages.

Jennifer Williams has also accused Tim Norman of harassment and claimed that he leaked stolen information from her cell phone in an attempt to publicly humiliate her, according to TMZ.

Williams then reported that she is not only fearful for her own safety, but for the safety of her dog, Gia.

Tim Norman was promptly granted his restraining order against Jennifer, and she was ordered to stay 100 yards away from him. Norman even posted Williams’ report on Instagram and made sure to note what he saw as inconsistencies in her filing.

Norman passionately captioned his Instagram post by noting that his name did not appear on the document that Williams presented to the public. Norman also highlighted the fact that Williams’ claims were filed “13 hrs AFTER the restraining order was placed on her and almost 33 hrs after [the] incident.”

Norman questioned why the former Basketball Wives LA star had “made no calls to Police or any notice of ‘stalking’ till [SIC] AFTER she found out a restraining order was placed on her.”

The Welcome To Sweetie Pie star said all he had to do to obtain his restraining order was present the Los Angeles police department with emails, threats, and hate that has been directed toward him.

“Judge issued a restraining order immediately. Why isn’t there one on me?? I’m NOT PRESSING CHARGES! I just want distance.”

Jennifer Williams and Tim Norman called off their short romance in September. Tim has moved on and found love with Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks, according to the Daily Mail.

The mom of two was previously married to Apollo Nida but after her divorce, she met Tim at his Sweetie Pies Upper Crust restaurant.