Fifth Harmony Is No More, The All-Girl Group Take Their Last Bow After Final Show

Fans immediately posted their emotional goodbyes on Twitter following Fifth Harmony's final performance on Friday.

Fans all over the world were shocked when Fifth Harmony member Camilla Cabello left the all-girl group in December 2016. However, loyal fans, known as “Harmonizers,” stuck with the group that then consisted of Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei. Unfortunately, fans were dealt another heavy blow when the girls revealed on March 19 that Fifth Harmony would be taking an indefinite break. The girls were definitely overcome with emotion as they performed their final show on Friday for Hard Rock Live at The Event Center in Hollywood, Florida.

The quartet took to Twitter to give a huge shout-out to their fans.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You’re forever in OUR hearts.”

It’s not that surprising that Fifth Harmony has decided to disband for the time being. Once one group member leaves, the rest usually follow at some point in time. The foursome released a letter to their fans via social media when they announced their hiatus.

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!”

The girls will now go on to pursue solo careers. And it was reported that Normani had already been given a solo contract, which she signed last October. It was also reported that Lauren signed on with Columbia Records.

The “That’s My Girl” singers each shared their Fifth Harmony tributes on their individual social media platforms as well as their group page on Twitter.

What a way to cap off 6 years together! Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/K4RJDlvGpr — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 13, 2018

But it was really the fans who showed up to pay their respects and give their praise to the girls.

but really @FifthHarmony thank you for an amazing 6 years as a girl group that wasnt scared to embrace girl power and sexuality — catie turner (@hashtagcatie) May 11, 2018

This Fifth Harmony fan tweeted out the ending of their show, which includes their final bow.

thank you for everything you’ve done for me the past 6 years.

I dont know where I would be without you girls in my life. I cant wait for these next chapters. its definitely no goodbyes, just see you later???????????????????????? @FifthHarmony @dinahjane97 @LaurenJauregui @Normani @AllyBrooke pic.twitter.com/U3zbFUox7Z — princess ana (@Ana5HBiebvato) May 12, 2018

While Friday’s show is being called their final show, it actually isn’t. The girls will reunite to finish their 2018 tour commitments.

“We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can’t wait!”

So technically, it’s not goodbye, it’s until we meet again.