A minor injury forced the cancellation of a Saturday night show.

Jim Parsons, best known as Sheldon Cooper on the hit CBS show The Big Bang Theory, was injured on stage while performing on Broadway. Parsons, who is part of the cast of The Boys In The Band, was injured during a Saturday matinee and was unable to take the stage for the Saturday evening show, and so it was decided it would be best to cancel the performance.

PageSix says that people who attended the Saturday matinee saw Parsons hurt himself on stage during an encore.

“Parsons tripped during the encore and limped off while other cast members took their bows.”

The official Twitter account of The Boys In The Band posted a message telling fans that the Saturday show was canceled “due to a minor injury of a cast member.”

The message included a note that said that Monday night’s performance will go on as scheduled. The Boys In The Band is celebrating it’s 50th year, telling the story of the birthday party of a gay man and his friends and how their relationships unravel.

In addition to Parsons, The Boys In The Band stars Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Robin De Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins.

Just last month, Jim Parsons was given the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards, says Playbill. Parsons was surprised by the announcement that he was being given the prestigious award and thanked all of the people who have made the lives of the people in the LGBTQ community better.

“It is an irony, if not quite a sad irony, that I am free to live openly as a gay man working in Hollywood today without even having to know about Steven and those like him, for the very reason that these people did fight, struggle, and make ripples that turned into waves of progress that I surf on today.”

The Boys In The Band is Jim Parsons’ fourth appearance on Broadway, and he was able to perform in this current production after wrapping the season of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon on CBS.