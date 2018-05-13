‘Big Mouth’ Season 2 Release Date: Everything Fans Know So Far

While 'Big Mouth' Season 2 doesn't have an official release date just yet, here's everything fans know so far!

Big Mouth is a very crass Netflix Original that certainly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. For fans of animated adult cartoons such as American Dad, Family Guy, and South Park, this unique and binge-worthy series may be right up your alley.

While, according to Netflix fan site What’s On Netflix, the animated series doesn’t have an official release date for Season 2, Netflix subscribers can expect the release to happen around September of this year. Even though Netflix hasn’t confirmed much about the release date of Season 2, beyond the fact that it will be a 2018 release, there have been a lot of news snippets about the upcoming season to keep fans on their toes.

In fact, here’s everything fans know so far.

Season 2 Release Date

Netflix Original Big Mouth is scheduled to return for Season 2 this year. While Netflix hasn’t confirmed an official release date, the streaming giant seems to like sticking to a pattern when it comes to release dates of shows – especially Netflix Originals. This is why What’s On Netflix speculates a release date of sometime during the month of September. It is also expected that all 10 episodes of Season 2 will release at the same time.

Big up all the moms out there doing the best job (at embarrassing their children) ❤️ Happy #MothersDay! pic.twitter.com/0DwpE8hDwj — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) May 13, 2018

Season 2 Cast

For the most part, there have not been any announcements regarding whether the Season 1 cast members as Big Mouth will move forward with Season 2. In fact, the trailer teaser of Season 2 confirmed the return of all major voice actors.

John Mulaney as Andrew

Fred Armisen as Elliot

Jessi Klein as Jessi

Nick Kroll as the Hormone Monster

Jason Mantzoukas as Jay

At this time, Netflix has not confirmed if Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph, and Jenny Slate will return as cast members for Season 2.

Season 1 Reactions and Reviews

According to What’s On Netflix, Season 1 of Big Mouth was a huge success for the streaming giant. For the most part, the series received five-star reviews. The only exception was the handful of low-rated reviews criticizing the series for being rude and inappropriate.

Netflix brags of high ratings for Big Mouth on Metacritic, IMDb, and even Rotten Tomatoes. For those who enjoy crude and crass animated films intended for an adult audience, the series certainly seemed to be a hit.