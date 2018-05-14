Tristan Thompson Reportedly Wants More Children With Khloe Despite Cheating Scandal, ‘Hollywood Life Reports’

The Cleveland Cavalier is allegedly committed to rebuilding the relationship with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship has been rocked by allegations of cheating popping up in the press right before their baby, True, was born. But, according to Hollywood Life, that hasn’t stopped Tristan from wanting to have more children with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“Tristan would love to have at least two more children, but he’s is no hurry, and neither is Khloe—she wants to get their relationship back in a really healthy place before even considering having another baby,” an alleged source told the online tabloid.

As for Khloe, the source adds that she is ready to “move on” from the drama. They claim that Khloe thinks that she has managed to put the cheating stories in the past, but that she still has some “lingering doubts” about his fidelity. But she is “committed” to building a life with Tristan as they parent True. The reported insider claims that Tristan is committed to the relationship despite the videos and photos that seem to show him getting very “flirty” with other women.

In a recent episode of the basketball podcast Road Trippin, Tristan gushed over his new baby as he discussed the differences between parenting a boy and a girl.

“I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… with a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey man, you’ll be all right man. Stop crying.’ But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be okay. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.”

Tristan has a 17-month-old son named Prince with lifestyle blogger Jordan Craig. As Bustle notes, the two broke up when Craig was pregnant with their child. As Bustle notes, there are rumors that Thompson was cheating on Jordan with Khloe during the pregnancy. But Craig did not offer any malicious or vindictive comments amidst the speculation that Tristan cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant. Instead, she posted a very emotionally mature comment on her Instagram stories where she claimed, she was “wishing peace” for everyone.

Many expected Khloe to break up with the Cleveland Cavalier after TMZ and other media outlets shared videos and photos that showed him purportedly kissing and fondling other women in public. There were also pictures of Tristan with a strip club worker where it looked like he was taking her back to his hotel.

But Khloe has shown signs that she is standing by her man. TMZ obtained photos of her having lunch with Tristan and friends. There’s also a photo of her supporting Tristan at a game against the Toronto Raptors.