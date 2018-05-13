NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves Want To Bring Back Derrick Rose, According to ‘The Athletic’

The Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in bringing back Derrick Rose.

Derrick Rose’s reunion with Tom Thibodeau could become longer than expected. It is possible that the former NBA MVP may have found home with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It is a home that has a lot of familiarity for Rose.

The Athletic is reporting that the Minnesota Timberwolves’ coach and president is interested in re-signing Derrick Rose. If the Timberwolves can agree to terms with Derrick Rose during the offseason they will keep him with his former coach, as well as a few of his former teammates.

Derrick Rose’s best years were spent with the Chicago Bulls. Current Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau was the coach of a Bulls’ team which had Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, and Aaron Brooks on the roster.

After struggling to find his place with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Derrick Rose was traded to the Utah Jazz, who almost immediately waived him. Feeling the sting of being released, Rose worked out on his own while waiting for another NBA team to call him. That team turned out to be the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Having the opportunity to play for his former head coach and with a few of his former teammates offered Derrick Rose some form of peace. The Timberwolves signed for the remainder of the season (courtesy of NBA.com) in a last ditch effort to perhaps save Rose’s career. The familiarity paid off well for both Derrick Rose amd the Timberwolves.

Derrick Rose had an extra bounce in his step after being reunited with Tom Thibodeau. Tim Warner / Getty Images

Derrick Rose was a revelation in the playoffs for the Minnesota Timberwolves. As a reserve, Rose averaged 14.2 points and 2.6 assists in 23.8 minutes during a five-game stretch. Moat importantly, Derrick Rose made 70 percent of his three-point shots in his playoff run.

Being a long distance shooter and injuries have held Rose back the past. If he can make at least 37 percent of his three-point shots, Derrick Rose can reinvent himself. He may also rediscover his complete love for the game.

Derrick Rose has left his teams on two occasions. Each time he vanished people around the NBA questioned his love for the game. Then there was a video which surfaced showing Rose working out on his own inside of a basketball gym.

The video spoke two separate stories.

The first tale is that Derrick Rose still loves basketball. A second story shows a former superstar alone and needing to be in familiar surroundings.

News that the Minnesota Timberwolves were going to sign Derrick Rose could be the final conclusion for both narratives. If the Timberwolves lock Rose up for another season or two it will symbolize that he his finally home.