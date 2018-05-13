Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Continue To Co-Parent Post-Split

It’s been 13 months since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck officially filed for divorce, but the pair continues to co-parent their three children. In fact, they managed to enjoy some family time over Mother’s Day weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, Garner and Affleck spent time together watching their 6-year-old son, Samuel, play baseball in Los Angeles on Saturday. The former partners managed to look almost like twins dressing for the game in nearly matching bomber jackets and jeans.

With their divorce still pending, rumors often fly that they’re back together – or not. While they looked plenty friendly in the stands at their son’s game, they did not look like a couple on the brink of reconciliation. In fact, they look like modern co-parents who manage to stay on good terms to come together and do what’s best for their children. In addition to Sam, they also share 9-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Violet.

Recently, Garner appeared on Ellen and discussed how she learned about her first pregnancy for the show’s Mother’s Day episode, according to a People report.

Apparently, the actress took a home pregnancy test, and it showed an incredibly faint positive. However, later that day, her doctor informed her she definitely was not pregnant. She told her doctor that she knew that she was, but of course, the doctor didn’t believe her. However, now Garner has Violet to prove she was right, and she no longer uses that doctor’s services. Sometimes a mom just knows.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck married on June 29, 2005. In 2015, they announced their split. However, they continued living together with their three children for roughly two years before officially filing for divorce. In their divorce, they are seeking joint physical custody of their children, whom they appear to co-parent successfully since their breakup.

Affleck is Garner’s second husband. Her first was Scott Foley, and the marriage lasted from October 2000 to March 2003. As for Affleck, Jennifer Garner is the only woman with whom he’s taken the plunge. In 2017, he sought treatment for alcohol abuse as a preemptive strike at avoiding alcoholism considering his family’s history with the disease. Currently, he’s dating Saturday Night Live producer, Lindsay Shookus.