Are Donald Trump Jr. & Vanessa Calling Off Their Divorce? His Instagram Post Has Fans Wondering

While headlines scream about Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump’s impending divorce, his Mother’s Day tribute to his supposedly estranged wife led some of his social media followers to question if the divorce is still on.

Amid rumors that Trump Jr. began dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, the president’s son took a moment to call his soon-to-be ex-wife the best mom, reported People.

Next to a beautiful family picture featuring the couple and their children he wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the world. Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me. #mothersday#mom #momlife”

Could this mean that the pair decided to give it another try? Perhaps this is a social media post scheduled well in advance? So far, everything is just speculation, but that didn’t stop many fans from weighing in.

On fan with the username matt_navid weighed in “@donaldjtrumpjr hope you guys are back together.” Yet another Instagram follower, Elizabeth Seguin, expressed a similar sentiment, “I hope you get back together again. Such a beautiful family.”

Many followers expressed that they would pray for the family in hopes that Donald Jr. and Vanessa arrived at the right decision for their family. Yet others expressed that they thought his words toward the mother of his children are classy regardless of what their relationship status is right now. Of course, some people had plenty of negative things to say and urged her to run far away as quickly as possible.

After 12 years of marriage, the 40-year-old mother of five filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. on March 15. Shortly after the divorce filing came news of a possible affair that he reportedly carried on with former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day, who says she’s releasing an album about their relationship, Inquisitr reported.

Both Donald Jr. and Vanessa remain committed to co-parenting their five children despite their divorce. Earlier on Mother’s Day, Vanessa Trump “liked” her mother-in-law first lady Melania Trump’s post celebrating the special day devoted to moms on Twitter. At the time of publication, Vanessa doesn’t seem to have responded in any way to her estranged husband’s tribute to her.