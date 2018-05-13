Khloe Kardashian Puts Twitter User On Blast After True Is Compared To OJ Simpson

The Juice had nothing to do with True's complexion.

Khloe Kardashian posted the first photo of her daughter True celebrating her baby’s first month, and some of her social media fans couldn’t keep away from the old rumors that Khloe’s real dad is O.J. Simpson. The new mom had an even better explanation, though.

The Daily Mail reported that the 33-year-old mother of one put one fan on blast after the fan posted that the baby’s skin color proved that O.J. is Khloe’s biological father. Khloe’s intelligent response? “I mean… her dad is black silly. That’s why she’s black babe.” Duh.

As most of the world knows, True’s dad is Cleveland Cavaliers star, Tristan Thompson. In fact, Khloe pointed out how True and Tristan are twins, People reported.

Earlier this year, “The Juice” responded to rumors that he would be Khloe’s baby’s grandfather saying that he had nothing to do with it, and he gave congratulations to his late friend and lawyer Robert Kardashian, Khloe’s dad.

In addition to sharing images of her sweet baby, Khloe also shares her journey to recovery after childbirth. She’s back into her sweat sessions with her personal trainer and ready to shed the baby weight. Like many new moms, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is struggling to find time to get in a workout between feedings, which can be unpredictable at this point with a newborn.

????Happy One Month True ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

So far, it appears as if Khloe and True plan to stay in Cleveland with Tristan despite the rumors of his rampant cheating that broke in the days leading up to the baby’s birth. Both her sister Kim and her mother Kris spoke to Ellen about the situation, and it’s clear that despite the fact they wanted her to come home to them, they will support Khloe’s decision either way.

So far, Khloe appears to want to work things out with Thompson so that together they can provide True with a family life. Tristan and Khloe have been spotted out and about a couple of times recently, and she even went to one of the Cavs playoff games to support the father of her baby.

While the O.J. Simpson rumors never seem to die, both the Kardashians and Simpson families denied the validity of the claims.