Prince Philip, 96, is recovering from a hip replacement procedure

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, is rallying in advance of the royal wedding of his grandson, Prince Harry, and made his first appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Last month, Prince Philip, 96, had hip replacement surgery after his physicians deemed it necessary after a painful struggle with osteoarthritis.

Photographers were able to catch Prince Philip for the first time since his release from the hospital being driven around the grounds of Windsor Castle where the horse show was being held says Town & Country. The Royal Windsor Horse Show is the largest outdoor British horse show taking place over the course of several days.

Queen Elizabeth was dressed in a barn jacket and wore a floral scarf over her hair. As the vehicle driving Prince Philip approached, the Queen looked happy to see her husband, and greeted his car, stopping to chat. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was seen smiling and laughing, giving royal watchers hope that he will be able to attend the wedding of Harry and Meghan next weekend.

Kensington Palace issued an official statement earlier this month to say that Prince Harry’s grandfather might not be at the side of the Queen for the royal wedding on May 19.

Prince Philip looks delighted arriving at the Royal Windsor Horse Show https://t.co/zOH0UdWj03 via @Femail — David Martin (@5150power) May 13, 2018

Royal expert Katie Nicholl says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose a May date instead of one later in the summer in the hope that Prince Philip could be part of their big day.

“In fact, one of the reasons that Prince Harry has wanted this wedding to happen quite quickly—this is really whirlwind by royal standards—is because his 96-year-old grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, is retired now and Prince Harry really wants him to be at his wedding.”

Since leaving King Edward VII’s Hospital in mid-April, Prince Philip has continued his recovery at Windsor Castle.

The Queen was in good spirits, and Prince Philip looks delighted, arriving for the last day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show https://t.co/CAbESHWZUr pic.twitter.com/tS3N0tqOcQ — Susie Blackmon (@SusieBlackmon) May 13, 2018

E! Online says that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were among hundreds of horse enthusiasts who attended the horse show on the Windsor property. Buckingham Palace said that the Duke of Edinburgh’s hip surgery was a planned procedure and that he continues to recover satisfactorily. Prince Philip retired this month from his official royal duties.