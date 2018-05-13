Dog The Bounty Hunter Wishes Wife Beth Chapman A Happy Mother’s Day In Sweet Instagram Post

Many celebrity husbands have taken to social media today to celebrate the special mothers in their lives. From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband Mauricio Umansky to actor Hugh Jackman, it seems everyone is getting in on the action. One particular Mother’s Day post which has caught the attention of fans was that of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman.

Dog posted a sweet message to his wife, Beth Chapman, today on his personal Instagram page which fans are loving.

“I LOVE YOU BETH Happy Mother’s Day,” he penned the short post.

The post garnered over 5,000 likes in less than two hours and almost 200 comments. Fans mirrored Dog’s sentiments to his wife in the comment section, with many wishing Beth a “Happy Mother’s Day” as well.

The new post showed Beth sitting on a couch with a martini wearing her signature color, black. The reality star posed with a small grin while sporting her long blonde hair in curls.

Dog and Beth are about to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on May 20 after marrying in 2006. The couple share three children together, Dominic Davis, Bonnie Chapman, and Garry Chapman. Beth has another daughter from a previous relationship, while Dog has 10 additional children from several different marriages and relationships.

Dog also posted a photo minutes prior to his photo of Beth but dedicated the first to his mother. The photo was a classic sepia portrait of his mother, Barbara Chapman.

“Happy Mother’s Day mom! Hope the weathers nice in heaven,” he captioned the picture.

The photo of Barbara wasn’t quite as popular with fans, earning just over 2,000 likes and 40 comments at the time of this publication.

The two posts of the special women in Dog’s life were quite a surprise to fans as Dog hadn’t posted on his Instagram account in more than a month. His last post came on April 8 and was a photo of himself alongside comedian and actor David Spade, which he posted two separate times.

Beth and Dog currently reside in Hawaii where they continue to work as bail bond agents. Beth was recently elected as President of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States.