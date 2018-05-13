Ron Howard Discusses Potential ‘Willow’ Sequel, And Says Film Inspired Aspects Of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Fans have been waiting for three decades for a sequel, and one more glimmer of hope was just revealed.

Willow may not be the most popular Lucasfilm or Ron Howard movie (currently, that distinction belongs to Solo: A Star Wars Movie), but the fantasy-adventure film has garnered a large fan base over the course of the last three decades. The story of Willow Ufgood, portrayed by Warwick Davis of the Harry Potter and Star Wars fame, protecting the sacred infant, Elora Danan, captured the hearts and imaginations of many. And now there may be some good news for fans, as Ron Howard recently acknowledged that there as been talks of continuing the story.

Rumors of a sequel first started circling media outlets after Ron Howard responded to some fans on Twitter in June of last year. A fan asked the director if they can look forward to a Willow sequel since he is back in the Lucasfilm saddle (regarding the new Star Wars Story). Howard responded to the question with enthusiasm and said that he enjoyed directing Davis for the first time in 30 years. Howard then re-tweeted several fans who expressed the same interest in a Willow sequel.

While that wasn’t much to go on, it still provided fans a glimmer of hope. And recently, one more twinkle of hope has been given. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, the Star Wars director remarked on the possibility of a sequel. He said that he didn’t want to give too much away, but that there has been “a little Willow talk.”

Glad you are asking for one! I directed @WarwickADavis for the 1st time in 30 years today. It made me happy https://t.co/yW8E19MPCn — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 26, 2017

He also remarked that they wouldn’t call it Willow 2; the director thinks it would focus primarily on Elora Danan, but that Ufgood would be would be significantly involved. This, by no stretch, is a guarantee, but Howard has clearly given the potential sequel some thought. The director also commented on how Willow influenced him when directing Solo: A Star Wars Story.

He said that there were certain scenes in the Solo film involving a charismatic character, though he didn’t specify which one, that was reminiscent of Val Kilmer’s charismatic character in Willow, Madmartigan. He also remarked that the humor used around some of the action sequences also influenced some scenes in the new Star Wars film.

Happy #StarWarsDay! May the 4th be with you! Today, I have the privilege of actually being in that galaxy far, far away at Pinewood Studios. pic.twitter.com/OIm8qTnUKi — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) May 4, 2017

Fans now have a new hope for a Willow sequel (albeit a small one), and in the meantime, they can look forward to the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25, 2018.