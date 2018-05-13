Thames Valley Police have snipers and dogs in place for the big day.

The upcoming royal wedding is sparking a huge security push in the Thames Valley in order to keep participants in the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as well as tourists and observers, safe. The CCTV system is being increased, and police, with the help of sniffer dogs, are searching every bin and drain to secure the entire area. The police are also erecting barricades, generally filled with concrete, to prevent vehicles from pushing past secure areas.

The Daily Mail reports that the terror level will remain high through the royal wedding festivities, but will not discuss any specific threats. Though most British police do not carry guns, snipers will be in place throughout the day on May 19 as the wedding of Meghan and Harry gets underway. Mixing in with the crowds and the wedding procession will be undercover police which will bring the security cost for the weekend to more than $30 million.

But the Thames Valley Police want the public to know that all of the advanced measures are to ensure that everyone stays safe and has a great day celebrating the royal couple’s big day.

CBS says that the level of security for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be “unprecedented” for a royal event. Bob Broadhurst, a former London Police Commander, says that for the royal wedding weekend, everyone will be looked at with suspicion.

“Essentially, everybody in that crowd is a potential terrorist, and you don’t need to have spent hours or months building sophisticated bombs or other weaponry.”

In addition to the regular police force, the British Transport police will be stepping up to make rail travel as painless as possible while still providing extra security. The Transport police will be ready to remove or secure any items left behind.

“Even with the best of intelligence, there is still a risk, but it’s a risk that’s accepted. It’s accepted by the royal family. It’s accepted by police.”

The Thames Valley Police say that the biggest risk to the members of the royal family comes when members of the wedding party will be transported in an open-top horse-drawn carriage. Harry and Meghan have chosen the Ascot Landau carriage to ride in as part of the royal procession.

But based on the weather forecast, the police have to be ready to adapt to changes. Rain would mean that the bride and groom will have to switch to a closed carriage, which would provide more security. At the current time, the chance of inclement weather is high.