Galaxy X: Smartphone Design, Display Size, Teased In New Leak

The leaked designs look suspiciously similar to one of Samsung's most recent patents for a foldable device.

Samsung might appear to be taking its time with the release of the highly-anticipated Galaxy X, but if recent leaks are any indication, it appears like the smartphone giant’s efforts at releasing its first foldable mobile device are progressing steadily.

Just recently, a report from South Korea-based publication The Bell stated that Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy X — the company’s first foldable smartphone — sometime in 2019. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly starting to manufacture parts for the upcoming device, though only at a small scale. Thus, it appears like while Samsung could finally release the Galaxy X next year, the device would only be available in very few quantities.

The South Korean publication further noted that the company had filed small orders for basic parts of the foldable device. This, of course, seems to be well in line with the idea that when Samsung does release the Galaxy X, it would only be available in select territories in a very small number. In a lot of ways, this does make sense, considering that investing in the Galaxy X — a device unlike any that the company has designed so far — would entail a massive amount of investment for the company. Thus, doing what is essentially a test run for the product’s demand makes perfect business sense.

If any, details about the device have also emerged, pertaining to the displays of the foldable phone. According to a Forbes report, the Galaxy X would probably follow the design showcased in a recent patent that was granted to Samsung.

The #GalaxyX is expected to feature no less than three 3.5-inch OLED displays. https://t.co/WiyS7eK6Rl pic.twitter.com/lj7xhsbm9x — Technolec (@TechnolecLtd) May 11, 2018

According to a Forbes article, the Galaxy X would likely be equipped with three 3.5-inch panels — two that are side-by-side and another 3.5-inch panel at the rear. When the device is unfolded, the Galaxy X would be quite similar in design to the Galaxy Note 8. The third 3.5-inch panel will be used as an area where the smartphone’s user can interact with the device without unfolding the entire handset.

Competition is heating up in the foldable smartphone sphere, with Samsung’s lead seemingly getting shorter due to efforts from rivals such as Huawei and LG, both of whom appear to be working on their own foldable devices. With such a competition on the horizon, Samsung appears to be finally taking its Galaxy X initiative very, very seriously.