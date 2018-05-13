Moms don’t get a day off but they do get an entire day celebrating all of the hard work they do and the unconditional love they give.
Is one day enough time to thank them for giving us life, raising us to pursue our dreams, taking care of us throughout life’s trials? No, but these celebrities are using their platform to make sure their moms know just how grateful they are for the support they’ve given them over the years. Besides getting some candids of our favorite A-listers from when they were kids, these messages from stars to their moms are moving tributes that hopefully make you appreciate the mother-figure in your own life.
Here are some of the sweetest celebrity Mother’s Day tributes on social media today. Warning: There will be feels.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman took time today to pay tribute to her mom who served as her Oscars date years ago. Besides being intelligent, creative, and a shining example of what a good person looks like, Portman’s mom was also kind enough to let her borrow her Oscars look and alter it for a White House Correspondents Dinner.
My mother is the most loving, kindest, most intelligent, most creative, funniest, strongest, most fun woman I know. I’m so grateful to her everyday for loving me, protecting me, helping me in every way she can, and giving me the best example of how to be a good person up close (and for letting me alter this gorgeous dress she wore to the #Oscars and wear it to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner). To all the mothers out there, enjoy your day off — oh wait, you don’t get a day off! #mothersday
Priyanka Chopra
Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra posted a moving tribute to her mother on Sunday. The beautiful photo showed her mom enjoying a stroll on the beach with a large bouquet of roses but it’s what Chopra wrote to her mom, a message that included the promise she made her late father, that really brought the feels.
The one thing I promised Dad was to keep you smiling.. it makes me so happy to see you so full of life Ma .. you are the definition of Vibrancy ! I always wish you happiness and joy.. You are my strength and weakness all in one. If I’m even 5% of you my life will be pretty amazing! Thank you for making it as incredible as it is by being you! Love to the moon and back. #happymothersday ❤️????????????❤️???? @madhumalati
Khloe Kardashian
As a new mom herself, it seems Khloe Kardashian is extra grateful for the love and support her mom, Kris Jenner, has given her. That’s why she shared this fierce photo of Jenner covered in fur with the meme-referencing caption “You’re doing great, sweetie.”
Reese Witherspoon
Actress Reese Witherspoon shared a totally ’90s throwback photo of her mom for Mother’s Day. After dubbing her the “embodiment of Southern grace” and gushing about their mommy-daughter convos over a glass of sweet tea, Witherspoon shared a link to an intimate convo the two women gave to “Hello Sunshine.”
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway gave fans a quick history lesson with her Mother’s Day post on Instagram. The actress shared a photo of her mom, actress Kate McCauley Hathaway, in her role as Nellie Forbush in South Pacific. According to Hathaway, her mom performed while four months pregnant, doing cartwheels on stage and being a working mother before it was cool. And she’s still on stage today.
Happy #MothersDay to my Mom, the actress Kate McCauley Hathaway. This is a photo of her as Nellie Forbush in South Pacific. She was four months pregnant with my older brother when she played this part and did cartwheels on stage every dang night- twice on matinee days. She pursued her dreams of being an actress while raising three children before that was cool and before you got credit for it— and she hasn’t stopped. She is in rehearsal right now for “At Wit’s End” at Cape May Stage which runs May 24th- June 22nd. If you find yourself in the cutest town just south of #exitzero in NJ, you should check her out. Mama, you’re the Queen. Happy Mother’s Day xx
Rachel Bilson
Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson shared a sweet candid on Mother’s Day with a funny caption that held well-wishes for all the moms whose alarm clocks are now “dropkicks to the face.” She also gave a shout-out to her own mother for being her best friend.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there who’s alarm clocks are drop kicks to the face. I wouldn’t trade that wake up call for anything in the entire world, becoming a mother has been the greatest gift and now I know the actual meaning of true love. Celebrating all moms today in every form. And the biggest thanks to my mom who has the biggest warmest heart, you have taught me so well. you’re my best friend and I love you ♥️#thanksmom ♥️#thanksmysweetbriar♥️♥️♥️
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama penned a touching tribute to her mom on Twitter that featured an old photo of the former First Lady with her mom Marian.
It’s impossible for any picture to truly capture what my mother, Marian, has meant to me. Happy #MothersDay to all of the moms out there, and especially to my own. pic.twitter.com/GfJdJJ8oPR
