Moms don’t get a day off but they do get an entire day celebrating all of the hard work they do and the unconditional love they give.

Is one day enough time to thank them for giving us life, raising us to pursue our dreams, taking care of us throughout life’s trials? No, but these celebrities are using their platform to make sure their moms know just how grateful they are for the support they’ve given them over the years. Besides getting some candids of our favorite A-listers from when they were kids, these messages from stars to their moms are moving tributes that hopefully make you appreciate the mother-figure in your own life.

Here are some of the sweetest celebrity Mother’s Day tributes on social media today. Warning: There will be feels.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman took time today to pay tribute to her mom who served as her Oscars date years ago. Besides being intelligent, creative, and a shining example of what a good person looks like, Portman’s mom was also kind enough to let her borrow her Oscars look and alter it for a White House Correspondents Dinner.

Priyanka Chopra

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra posted a moving tribute to her mother on Sunday. The beautiful photo showed her mom enjoying a stroll on the beach with a large bouquet of roses but it’s what Chopra wrote to her mom, a message that included the promise she made her late father, that really brought the feels.

Khloe Kardashian

As a new mom herself, it seems Khloe Kardashian is extra grateful for the love and support her mom, Kris Jenner, has given her. That’s why she shared this fierce photo of Jenner covered in fur with the meme-referencing caption “You’re doing great, sweetie.”

Reese Witherspoon

Actress Reese Witherspoon shared a totally ’90s throwback photo of her mom for Mother’s Day. After dubbing her the “embodiment of Southern grace” and gushing about their mommy-daughter convos over a glass of sweet tea, Witherspoon shared a link to an intimate convo the two women gave to “Hello Sunshine.”

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway gave fans a quick history lesson with her Mother’s Day post on Instagram. The actress shared a photo of her mom, actress Kate McCauley Hathaway, in her role as Nellie Forbush in South Pacific. According to Hathaway, her mom performed while four months pregnant, doing cartwheels on stage and being a working mother before it was cool. And she’s still on stage today.

Rachel Bilson

Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson shared a sweet candid on Mother’s Day with a funny caption that held well-wishes for all the moms whose alarm clocks are now “dropkicks to the face.” She also gave a shout-out to her own mother for being her best friend.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama penned a touching tribute to her mom on Twitter that featured an old photo of the former First Lady with her mom Marian.