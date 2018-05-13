Jax Taylor Pays Tribute To His Father As He Walks His Sister Down The Aisle On Her Wedding Day

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star made good on his promise to walk his sister Jenny down the aisle just a few months after their father's death.

Vanderpump Rules fans have watched Jax Taylor’s struggles in the months since the death of his father, Ronald Cauchi, in late December. Jax was extremely close with his father, and during the recent Vanderpump Rules reunion, he broke down in tears when talking about his late dad, saying he lost his best friend.

When Jax’s father passed away shortly after Christmas after a battle with cancer, the Vanderpump Rules star described him as the “perfect father” in a social media tribute. Jax also promised his father that he would walk his sister, Jenny Cauchi, down the aisle at her wedding a few months later.

“I love you dad, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me, I am so proud to be your son,” Jax wrote in December. “Don’t worry, I’ll walk Jenny down the aisle this summer, but we are gonna need your help from above, bud.”

Jax Taylor made good on his promise to his father at his sister Jenny’s wedding this weekend. On his younger sister’s wedding day, Jax made a series of posts to Instagram and Twitter detailing the big day as he fulfilled his promise to his father.

“My baby sister is getting married today!” Jax wrote on May 12.

Taylor followed up that post with a throwback photo of his mother and father dancing. Jax wrote that he planned to make his father proud at Jenny’s wedding and that he knows he has “big shoes to fill.”

“Not taking your place just simply filling in,” Jax wrote. “Please guide us down the aisle, it’s gonna be emotional. I love you dad, I know you are looking over Jen today.”

Gonna do you proud today pop, I know I have big shoes to fill. Not taking your place just simply filling in, please guide us down the aisle, it’s gonna be emotional. I love you dad I know you are looking over jen today. pic.twitter.com/hB9mqdCGsx — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) May 12, 2018

Jax later posted a photo of a chair reserved for his father at Jenny’s wedding ceremony in Michigan with a message that said, “We know you would be here today, Dad if heaven wasn’t so far away.”

Taylor captioned the pic with, “Front row pop. Watching your little girl get married.” Jax posted a similar photo dedicated to his new brother-in-law Patrick’s late brother, Jay, who passed away while he was in the Navy.

Front row pop. ????. Watching your little girl get married. pic.twitter.com/eWyEkMgr7n — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) May 12, 2018

The day after the emotional ceremony, Jax Taylor posted a photo of himself and the newlyweds on the beach, with a caption informing his dad that his daughter is officially married.

Dad your daughter is official married!! ???? pic.twitter.com/Rme1onlMJv — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) May 13, 2018

The emotional wedding day came after a tumultuous year for Jax Taylor. Ahead of his father’s death, the Vanderpump Rules veteran dealt with a breakup with his longtime love Brittany Cartwright (they are currently back together and better than ever), and work drama as he contemplated a move to Tampa to start a new career.

But Jax Taylor seems to be reflecting on his life in a new way since the death of his father. Vanderpump Rules fans will likely see a new side of Jax when the show returns next season.

