Donald Trump Hits The Golf Course On Mother’s Day, Leaving Melania Alone With Their Son

Donald Trump’s plans for Mother’s Day apparently don’t include spending the afternoon with his wife.

Pool reports on Sunday note that Trump headed out to the Trump National Golf Course in Virginia for a round in the late morning, leaving Melania Trump behind with their son. Trump’s decision to go golfing rather than spend the day with his wife — and the mother of his fifth child — has drawn some scrutiny from critics.

Previous reports indicate that Melania Trump would not be surprised at Donald Trump leaving her alone on Mother’s Day. A source had told Hollywood Life that Melania wasn’t expecting much from her husband after he seemed to forget her birthday last month.

“Melania has very low expectations for her husband to deliver any amazing gifts for Mother’s Day after he completely failed at her birthday,” the unnamed source told the celebrity news outlet.

On Melania’s birthday, Donald Trump made a 30-minute appearance on Fox & Friends, musing on a number of topics including his payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair. During the interview, Trump said that he hadn’t found the time to get Melania a gift for her birthday.

Donald Trump’s frequent golf trips have also drawn scrutiny, especially after Trump spent years attack Barack Obama for going golfing. Trump said many times on the 2016 presidential race that he would not have time to go golfing or take vacations as president, but he has spent close to every weekend at his Trump properties including the luxury Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The Mother’s Day trip to the golf course marks the 113th time that Trump has gone golfing, nearly double the pace of Barack Obama.

President Trump is at his Virginia golf club, marking his 113th visit to one of his golf properties since taking office https://t.co/1WN8k5iZiD pic.twitter.com/hz7IZC3xRq — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 13, 2018

While Donald Trump was out golfing, his wife shared a simple Mother’s Day message on Twitter. Donald had previously shared a video message commemorating Mother’s Day.

This is not the first time that Donald Trump has chosen golf over time with his wife on Mother’s Day. As AOL.com reported, also Melania spent Mother’s Day alone with Barron last year as Trump went golfing. It was not clear what plans Donald Trump may have had with his wife for the rest of the day after his golf trip ended.