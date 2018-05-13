Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin Photographed For The First Time Since Being Sent To Program For Special Needs Kids

Collin Gosselin celebrated his birthday with dad Jon this week.

Kate Gosselin’s son, Collin Gosselin, has resurfaced. Fans haven’t seen Collin since Kate revealed she decided to send him to a facility for special needs children. Now, Collin is back home to celebrate his birthday.

According to a May 13 report by Radar Online, Kate Gosselin’s ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, posted a photograph with his son Collin and daughter Hannah in honor of the sextuplets 14th birthday. Although all six of the sextuplets celebrate the same birthday, it seems only Collin and Hannah spent the day with their father, while their siblings, Alexis, Leah, Aaden, and Joel, likely stayed home with mom Kate.

In the photo, Jon Gosselin poses next to Collin and Hannah and reveals that he is “glad” he got to see Collin so that he could celebrate his birthday with him and his sister. Fans haven’t seen Collin in quite some time, and have often called out Kate Gosselin for leaving him out of family celebrations such as birthday parties and vacations.

Kate Gosselin first announced that Collin was leaving home to seek treatment for an undisclosed issue in the summer of 2016. Sources tell the site that Collin has been living in a “preadolescent unit” at a facility about two hours away from Kate’s home in Pennsylvania. When Jon Gosselin heard of Kate’s decision to send Collin to the facility, he was furious and even accused his ex-wife of locking their son away without telling him where he was. “I don’t really know where he is,” Jon said in an interview at the time.

Collin and his sister Alexis were reportedly expelled from school back in 2010 for violent and abusive behavior against another student, and rumors have been flying that Collin’s anger issues could be to blame for Kate Gosselin’s decision to seek treatment for her son.

Meanwhile, fans were very excited to see a recent photo of Collin Gosselin, as it has been a long time since either of his parents has shared any details about their boy. In Jon’s photo, Collin is smiling happily next to his sister Hannah, as the two look to be celebrating their birthday with cake and pizza. Kate Gosselin also posted a birthday tribute to her sextuplets but did not share a photo of Collin in the process.