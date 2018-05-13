Watch Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Boston Celtics Game 1 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Can the Celtics put the brakes on a rampaging LeBron James, or will the Cavaliers run past youthful, injury-plagued Boston in the opener of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals series?

The surprising Boston Celtics, who overcame injuries to both of their big-name offseason acquisitions to grab the second seed in the NBA Eastern Conference and now to reach the Conference Finals, face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Sunday, a game that will live stream from Boston with the Cavaliers heavily favored due almost entirely to one factor — LeBron James.

A sluggish regular season for Cleveland saw the team turn over half of its roster in February in an attempt to salvage what was then looking to be a lost season, at least by the standards of a team that had appeared in the NBA Finals for each of the last three seasons. But the Celtics lost their top free agent acquisition, Gordon Hayward, just five minutes into the season opener — also against the Cavaliers — and then lost their other big pickup Kyrie Irving to knee surgery in March.

Rookie Jayson Tatum has paced the Celtics throughout their improbable playoff run. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

But for the Celtics, rookie Jayson Tatum and sophomore star Jaylen Brown have emerged as team leaders and offensive forces, while 2015 first-round pick Terry Rozier has proven one of the Celtics best shooters in the clutch to give Boston a youthful energy that has driven the Celtics through their improbable playoff run.

On the Cavaliers’ side of the ball, the team’s playoff success has all come down to James. After suffering an 18-point blowout to the Indiana Pacers in the opening game of the postseason, Cleveland came back to eliminate the Pacers in seven games, then dominate the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in four straight — all on the strength of a scoring explosion from the “King,” who poured in at least 30 in six of Cleveland’s 11 playoff games so far.

In fact, James has topped 40 points four times already in the 2018 postseason.

Celtics Coach Brad Stevens is expected to deploy not just one but a rotating squad of players, including Al Horford, Brown, Marcus Smart, Marcus Morris, Tatum, and another rookie, Semi Ojeleye, to defend the game’s best player.

Watch a preview of the Cavaliers-Celtics NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 in the video below, courtesy of the NBA on TNT panel of experts.

