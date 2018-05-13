Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Keeping A Close Eye On Tristan Thompson, Sets Strict Relationship Rules

Khloe is said to be putting her first down when it comes to Tristan's cheating.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are said to be fully back together after the shocking cheating scandal that rocked their relationship last month. However, Khloe doesn’t want to be made a fool of again and is said to be keeping a watchful eye on her cheating boyfriend.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian has been watching Tristan Thompson like a hawk. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has allegedly been keeping tabs on everything her beau has been doing, which is a major reason she’s been attending his basketball games again. Sources reveal that Khloe wants to make sure Tristan is making good on the promises he’s made her and that she has even given him a set of strict relationship rules for him to follow in the wake of the cheating scandal.

The insider reveals that Khloe Kardashian is still very hurt over Tristan Thompson’s cheating. As fans already know, the NBA star was busted cheating on his girlfriend when a series of photos and videos surfaced of him kissing and touching other women just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. Now, after rumors that Tristan had been using the social media app, Instagram, to hook up with women, Khloe is said to have full access to his phone.

The sources say that Khloe Kardashian has all of the passcodes for Tristan Thompson’s phones, as well as access to the email accounts. Kardashian reportedly has very little trust in her man at the moment and is now making him text her and call her to check in from the road when he is traveling for his away basketball games.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is set to spend her first Mother’s Day alone as Tristan Thompson is in Boston for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ first game against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Khloe is reportedly set to spend a relaxing, lazy day with her daughter True at their home in Cleveland as the rest of her family celebrates the day with their mother, Kris Jenner, in L.A.