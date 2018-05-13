Meghan Markle Reportedly Hopes To Get Pregnant Soon, Wants Big Family With Prince Harry

Another Royal Baby may soon be on the way.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fairytale wedding is about to take place, but the former Suits actress is reportedly already thinking about starting a family with her soon-to-be husband.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Meghan Markle is allegedly hoping to get pregnant right away after the Royal Wedding. Sources close to Markle claim that she wants to have a big family with Prince Harry, and is even hoping to conceive during the couple’s honeymoon.

The source goes on to add that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting very nervous as their wedding day approaches. However, they are both said to be “super excited” to tie the knot and “start their married life together.”

Markle recently ended her run on Suits and moved to the UK with her fiance. Insiders close to Meghan claim that her life has been a “whirlwind” since the engagement and that she has “loved every single minute of it.” Meghan is said to be most looking forward to her honeymoon with Prince Harry, where they the couple are allegedly hoping to start their family. The source claims that Meghan has told Harry that she would like to have at least four children.

Meghan Markle is said to love children and is very happy to have Prince Harry’s niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4, be apart of the couple’s wedding day activities. There is currently no word on whether Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Prince Louis, will have any part in the Royal festivities, but fans cannot wait to watch the wedding day unfold to find out.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Prince William will serve as best man for his younger brother, Prince Harry, on his wedding day, and is said to be thrilled and honored to do so. In the past, William has joked that he is happy that Harry is getting married so that maybe he’ll stop coming to his house and raiding his refrigerator.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to get married in a lavish ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. The Royal Wedding will be televised and stream in multiple countries around the globe.