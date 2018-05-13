‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Confronts Stefan Over Gabi Relationship

Abby will finally get to confront Stefan this week on 'Days of our Lives.'

Days of our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) will finally come face to face with Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) to confront him about his relationship with her alter-ego, Gabby.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Abigail now knows that Stefan knew about her mental illness and split personality disorder, but kept the news to himself. Instead of trying to get Abby help, or telling her husband Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) about her health crisis, he decided to push one of Abby’s alter-egos, Gabby, to take over her body for good and run away with him.

As Days of our Lives fans watched, Stefan fell head over heels in love with Gabby, and Gabby also claimed to love him. The two planned to have a future together if they could keep Abigail at bay and locked inside of her own body. However, that plan didn’t work. Abby eventually resurfaced and reunited with Chad. However, Stefan and Gabby had already gotten intimate. Chad found the couple in bed together and after learning all of the details came to the conclusion that Stefan had raped his wife since she was not in her right mind to consent to an encounter with him.

Now that Abigail knows everything, she will likely have a very strong reaction to what Stefan did, and she’ll finally get to tell him exactly how she feels about what he did to her. However, Stefan cannot be punished under the law as the Salem police department decided to give him immunity for his crimes if he told them where he and Gabby had hidden away Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel).

In the latest #DAYS, Stefan anxiously waits as Vivian's life hangs in the balance.https://t.co/70zOJaxlvq pic.twitter.com/9dallkQBYJ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 11, 2018

It will be a tough week for Stefan on Days of our Lives. In addition to losing his love, Gabby, he will also be dealing with the death of his mother, Vivian. DOOL fans watched last week as Vivian and Kate struggled over a gun, and Vivian was shot. She later died on the operating table, and now Stefan has nobody left in his corner.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.