‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday May, 14: Wyatt Blasts Bill As He Discovers The Truth [Promo]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 14, reveal that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will finally put all the pieces of the puzzle together and realize that he was nothing but a pawn in his father’s elaborate scheme. Bill (Don Diamont) used him to relay false information to Liam (Scott Clifton) and that is what led Liam to leave Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) after he had previously indicated that he wanted to reunite with her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via the promo video on B&B’s Twitter feed, indicates that Wyatt finds out the truth and he is furious.

According to She Knows Soaps, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) is still not happy about Bill’s manipulative tactics and calls him out on it. B&B fans will remember that Bill got Justin to stage a romantic scene that Wyatt would see. Wyatt then walked into Bill’s candle-lit office, complete with tousled blankets, and thought that Steffy and his father had just made love in the room. The promo video for Monday, May 14, shows that Wyatt overhears their conversation, quickly puts all the facts together, and realizes that Bill played him. He bursts into the office and furiously confronts his dad, who once again got him to do his dirty work.

Summoned by Steffy, a confused Wyatt listens to her pleas to run interference with Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tGLcgZVU2J #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hYSSgffg9U — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 8, 2018

B&B fans will remember that Wyatt has been perplexed as to why Steffy would cheat with her father-in-law behind Liam’s back when she has openly been trying everything to get Liam back. When Steffy asked him to speak to Liam on her behalf, he wondered why she is running around trying to get her husband back. It made no sense. In fact, Katie (Heather Tom) told him, “Bill lies,” when he told her about what he saw in Bill’s office. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that this will not be the end of Liam’s role in the Steffy and Liam saga.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Ridge confides to Brooke his suspicion about Bill Spencer. Things get heated between Wyatt and Bill. Former nemeses find themselves verbally sparring when Taylor confronts Brooke. Katie talks Wyatt into making a deal with the devil himself, Bill. pic.twitter.com/k9TIfkYffG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 11, 2018

Wyatt and Bill will have a huge fight about his using him to deceive his brother. Once again, Wyatt wants to tell Liam the truth but Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie tells him not to divulge the truth just yet. She advises him to make a deal with his father instead. The deal may have something to do with more power at Spencer Publications.

Check out these amazing #BoldandBeautiful moms! Sending love to all mothers today in honor of #MothersDay. Photo Credit: https://t.co/ckneg6zkDM pic.twitter.com/KeWd6hwmYp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 13, 2018

The week of May 14 promises plenty of hot action, including another faceoff between Taylor and Brooke. Don’t forget to tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, and then check back here for all your spoilers, recaps and fan reactions.