Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Mother’s Day: ‘Having Kids Has Changed My Soul’

Kim Kardashian gushes about motherhood in sweet Mother's Day tribute.

Kim Kardashian posted a very special Mother’s Day message this week and is gushing over her three children and what being a mother means to her.

According to a report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian crafted a special Mother’s Day post to reveal that having children has “changed her soul,” adding that she has learned so much about herself from being a parent, and that having babies makes you “care more about the world you are raising your kids in.”

Kim Kardashian also revealed her Mother’s Day plans for Sunday. The reality TV mom says she is just excited to “hang out with the kids all day,” and spend quality time with her three adorable children, daughter North, 4, son Saint, 2, and baby girl Chicago, 3 months. Kim also added that her favorite thing in the world is when her kids tell her that they love her.

However, Kardashian admits that being a mother isn’t easy. Kim says that one of the hardest things about being the mother to three children is when they “all need you at the same time and are crying,” revealing that mom life can oftentimes be “overwhelming.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be Mother’s Day without a tribute to her own mother, Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian says she’s thankful for her mom because Kris showed her that she wanted to be a mother herself, and what kind of mother she wanted to be. Kim also says that she loves taking in the little moments with her children such as “Bedtime, reading books, and snuggling together.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has a lot of support when it comes to parenting. The KKW Beauty founder reveals that she and her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, all have infant daughters and are constantly on group chat to ask for advice and dish about things such as strollers, formula, and other mommy-related issues. Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, also has three children of her own, but Kim says it’s Khloe who shares the most similar parenting style to herself, revealing that they “vibe” in that way.