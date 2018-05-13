Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Spending Mother’s Day Alone, Plans To Have A ‘Lazy Day’ With True

Khloe's Mother's Day plans have been revealed.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly spending her first Mother’s Day alone with her newborn daughter, True Thompson. Khloe, who is still in Cleveland following the birth of her baby girl, will allegedly be “on her own” with the baby on Sunday.

According to a May 12 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, will be out of town on Mother’s Day. His NBA team, The Cleveland Cavaliers, is set to open the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston against the Celtics. Sources reveal that Khloe understands that Tristan needs to be out of town for work, but that she still wishes they could have spent the day as a family.

Meanwhile, Khloe’s sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall, and her brother, Rob, are all heading over to their mother Kris Jenner’s house to celebrate Mother’s Day in L.A. Insiders reveal that Kardashian would “obviously rather” be with Tristan on the special day, but has decided to spend a “relaxing, lazy day” with baby True.

However, the insider adds that once the NBA season is over, Tristan Thompson has promised to take Khloe Kardashian on a vacation “somewhere romantic and hot,” hopefully as an NBA champion once again. Khloe and Tristan have gone through a very difficult time in the month since their baby girl was born, and they could reportedly use a getaway to talk and resolve some lingering issues.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian when a series of photos and videos of the NBA star kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to baby True. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe was torn about her future with Tristan, but once she saw him step it up with their daughter, she decided to give him a second chance.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to speak out on the cheating scandal, but they have been very open about their daughter. Tristan previously revealed that the little girl had a full head of hair and green eyes, and on Saturday, Khloe posted the first video of little True’s face, revealing that she and her daddy look like “twins.”