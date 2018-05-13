How WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page Helped Save Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts And Scott Hall

Diamond Dallas Page used love, patience, and DDP Yoga to restore the troubled WWE Superstars after they both hit rock bottom.

The world of professional wrestling is full of bumps, bruises and endless days on the road. While pro wrestling may have scripted matches and planned outcomes, WWE Superstars are also outstanding athletes, and their bodies take a serious beating from years of dives, slams, and punches.

Younger WWE superstars usually begin their careers as indie wrestlers, where they perform for as little as $25 a match. The low pay and constant travel are not conducive to a stable lifestyle, and some indie wrestlers live in their cars or sleep on a sofa in a wrestling school office.

Four all-time greats, (l to r) Diamond Dallas Page, Goldberg, Ultimate Warrior, and Rowdy Roddy Piper. WWE

Although things have improved over the years with better pay, drug testing, and modern sports medicine, some of the legendary Superstars from the Attitude Era of the 1980s and 1990s experienced tragic outcomes, with injuries, drugs, and alcohol taking a terrible toll on their bodies and mental health.

As a result of their lifestyle and choices, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Scott Hall paid an enormous price. Yet both of these men, who had reached the highest levels of their chosen profession, only to fall into a pit of drugs and despair, have been restored thanks to the love and kindness of another former world champion wrestler.

Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Undertaker. WWE

That man is three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, and to many fans of the WWE and professional wrestling, he is a hero of the highest order. While he would probably laugh at the praise, Dallas Page has managed to save the lives of his fellow Superstars with love, patience, and DDP Yoga.

On his website, Page explained how DDP Yoga works.

“Diamond Dallas Page originally developed DDP Yoga for athletes like himself who had suffered years of injuries due to high-impact sports. For the first 42 years of his life, Dallas was a guy who ‘wouldn’t be caught dead’ doing Yoga, or anything like it. But DDP Yoga Ain’t Your Mama’s Yoga! It combines the very best of traditional yoga, old-school calisthenics, sports rehabilitation therapy, and dynamic resistance to create one of the most effective fitness plans in existence today, that anybody can do!”

While one might be skeptical of self-promotion, Does It Really Work gave DDP Yoga a solid, positive review.

“DDP Yoga is getting our Thumbs Up rating, based on the feedback it’s received from real users, and the fact that there isn’t really another yoga program out there like it.”

However, with Scott Hall and Jake Roberts, Dallas Page did more than just teaching them yoga. Both men had reached rock bottom after years of drinking, drug use, concussions, and hard living. Roberts, through crack use and bad behavior, had virtually worn out his welcome in the wrestling industry. Hall was wheelchair-bound after he was diagnosed with epilepsy, and he had a defibrillator and a pacemaker implanted.

Scott Hall poses with The Kliq, (l to r) Triple H, Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, and Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman, at his WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Hall was inducted as Razor Ramon, his WWE name. WWE

Page reached out to Hall and Roberts and asked them to live in his home, where they would be able to rest, recuperate, and learn DDP Yoga. If anyone has ever had a relative with serious health issues and a drug problem, they will realize it is no small thing to invite an addict into your home. Experts will tell you it is one of the most difficult and draining human endeavors, and they will advise you to prepare for failure.

Despite the risks, Dallas Page acted out of love for his friends and placed them on the road to recovery. Jake and Scott did the hard work of healing their bodies and remaining sober, and Diamond Dallas Page was there to guide them on their journey. Page fed them, taught them DDP Yoga, and spent long hours in the wee hours of the night talking about their demons. He also raised money through crowdfunding for a hip replacement for Scott Hall and healthcare for Jake Roberts.

Both men are now sober and in recovery. Jake Roberts and Scott Hall have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and Jake’s journey was documented in an inspirational film, The Resurrection of Jake the Snake.

Diamond Dallas Page continues to work with Roberts and Hall, and he has made his DDP Yoga available to the world through classes, DVDs, and videos. While fame is fleeting, and wrestling stars come and go, Page’s love for his friends has endured and triumphed.