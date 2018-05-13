Shawn Mendes Crushes Hailey Baldwin Dating Rumors, Says They’re Just ‘Really Good Friends’

The singer sets the record straight about his relationship with the 21-year-old model.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin shippers just got some bad news. The high-profile pair, who walked the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala last week, are still in the friend zone. In an interview with W magazine published the day after the gala, Mendes opened up about his relationship with the 21-year-old daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

“We’re really good friends,” Shawn said of his relationship with Hailey.

While first-time Met Gala attendee Shawn Mendes confirmed that he and Hailey Baldwin didn’t go to the event as a couple, he made it clear that he wanted her to have an amazing time. Baldwin has appeared at the Met Gala every year since 2015.

“It’s funny, she’s such a pro with this type of stuff,” Shawn told W. “I want it to be amazing for her, so I’ve been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on, I’m happy to walk with her—she’s amazing.”

Mendes and Baldwin were photographed arm in arm while at the star-studded fashion fiesta, where they both dressed in custom Tommy Hilfiger and sat at the famous designer’s table. Both Shawn and Hailey posted photos of their Met Gala outing to their Instagram pages, causing many fans to take their excitement over their joint appearance as confirmation that they are a couple.

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin make their couple debut at the 2018 #MetGala https://t.co/GhTpXmwdj4 pic.twitter.com/OVOPkMiwSI — billboard (@billboard) May 8, 2018

Buzzfeed pointed out that Hailey Baldwin has had her eye on Shawn Mendes for years. In a now-deleted 2013 tweet, Hailey joked about dating the teen heartthrob, writing, “Hey Shawn Mendes, let’s date so you can sing to me all day. I’m joking but not really.”

Hailey Baldwin has been crushing on Shawn Mendes since 2013 and now they're finally dating ???? https://t.co/nIzDIjnMSj pic.twitter.com/gQ3dYH6HfX — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 9, 2018

The Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin dating rumors started last October when the stars were spotted together at a Halloween party at Delilah in West Hollywood. An insider told Us Weekly that Shawn and Hailey “were holding hands and cuddling up to each other” throughout the party. The couple later reportedly spent the Christmas holidays together in Shawn’s Toronto hometown. But now, Mendes is putting Baldwin in the friend zone.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin may not be a thing, but the singer’s self-titled third studio album does tease his feelings for an unnamed somebody.

“I wrote a song on the new album confessing my feelings for somebody, which I’ve never truly done before,” Shawn said. “Everything has been about breakup, or hurt, or whether I’ve felt it or not. But I never truly wrote a song about somebody confessing the way I felt, which is a terrifying thing to do.”

You can see Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin on the Met Gala red carpet below.