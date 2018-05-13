Kirsten Dunst Recently Gave Birth To A Baby Boy, And We Finally Know His Name

The actress welcomed her baby boy on May 3.

Actress Kirsten Dunst shared the news that she and her fiancé, Jesse Plemons, had welcomed a baby boy to the world on May 3. The first-time mother, 36, kept her pregnancy very well hidden and only revealed she was expecting back in January when she appeared in a photoshoot campaign for Rodarte and by then, the Bring It On actress was already pretty far along. Upon sharing the news that she and her Breaking Bad beau were now the proud parents to their beautiful bundle of joy, the couple chose not to reveal his name, leaving fans in the dark….until now. Here’s an official “Welcome to the World” for Ennis Howard Plemons!

Baby Ennis was born at 8:16 a.m. at Providence St. John’s in Santa Monica, according to his birth certificate, which was obtained by The Blast. There’s already a bit of speculation surrounding how the couple arrived at their son’s name, which is not only unique but also quite lovely as it means “Island.”

The Mona Lisa Smile actress met her main man on the second season of the hit FX TV-show, Fargo, where they coincidentally played a married couple. In Season 3 of the show, there was a character named Ennis, so perhaps naming their first-born Ennis, is their way of paying tribute to the show for bringing them together.

Dunst and Plemons were engaged in January 2017 after going public with their off-screen relationship seven months beforehand. Several months later, the Hidden Figures actress admitted that she was at a point in her life where she was ready to be a mother. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill,” the new mother revealed in an interview with Marie Claire U.K.

“I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born,” Dunst admitted. “That love is just like…you can’t experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, ‘Where’s Kiki?’ I just love that love. That’s what I want,” she added.

And that’s exactly what the new, proud mama ended up getting.