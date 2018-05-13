Carrie Underwood Celebrates Huge Milestone, While Husband Mike Fisher Is Done ‘Milking’ His Career In Hockey

Carrie Underwood is back and better than ever, and she may have her husband around more often as well.

Country sensation Carrie Underwood has just celebrated a huge milestone in her musical career. She was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry family in 2008, which means that she has just celebrated her 10-year anniversary. Her invitation came from country icon Randy Travis, and according to ET Online, he was on hand to help her celebrate her special day on Friday. Just a day later, Carrie’s husband, Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher, announced that he was retiring once again. It looks like this will be for good this time around.

Carrie Underwood was a stunner as she took to the Opry stage to sing some of her famous tunes. She belted out her songs such as “Jesus Take the Wheel” in a lovely sparkling red and black dress. In honor of her big day, her fellow country music stars helped her celebrate as well. Garth Brooks sent her some beautiful pink roses, while others showered her with sweet messages congratulating her on this important milestone in her career.

The mom-of-one is looking healthy these days after her frightening accident last year in which she broke her wrist and messed up her face pretty badly. But no one can keep this girl down. She has a brand new single out called “Cry Pretty” and will drop her brand new album on September 14.

As for her hockey-playing husband, Mike Fisher, he is calling it quits with the Nashville Predators again. According to NHL, the 37-year-old amused reporters when he said, “I’ve milked this cow as long as it’s been able to milk. It’s bone dry.” That was his way of saying that he is retiring for the second time. Fisher came out of his first retirement in February to lead his team closer to making it into the Stanley Cup finals, but they ended up falling short in the playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets.

His wife even took to the ice at a couple of Predators’ games to sing the National Anthem. Now that he is retired again, there will be plenty of “dad time” with son, 3-year-old Isaiah.

Carrie Underwood will also be seen on Sunday night’s American Idol acting as a mentor to the remaining contestants. She is happy to be back to the show where it all started. According to the “Blown Away” singer, she is truly blessed and content with her life right now.