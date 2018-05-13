‘Kevin Can Wait’ Canceled By CBS— Kevin James, Leah Remini React To The End Of Their Second CBS Sitcom

The CBS comedy series couldn’t survive a season 2 shakeup.

Kevin Can Wait has been canceled by CBS after two seasons. The Kevin James sitcom was axed alongside Superior Donuts and Scorpion in a Monday night cancelation bloodbath, according to Deadline.

Kevin Can Wait was James’ second CBS sitcom—the comedian previously headlined nine seasons of The King of Queens—but the show was riddled with production and casting switch-ups that likely contributed to its demise. Co-creator and showrunner Bruce Helford exited the show in the middle of the first season, while female lead Erinn Hayes was let go as the show changed direction for season 2. The off-camera death of Hayes’ character (James TV wife Donna Gable) was never fully explained as new co-star Leah Remini was brought in to shake things up as James’ character’s business partner.

Kevin Can Wait executive producer Andy Fickman first posted the sad news of the show’s cancellation to Instagram, captioning a photo of baseball caps emblazoned with “Monkey Fist Security” and “Enzo’s” (two of the show’s fictional businesses) with: “Well folks that sadly is a series wrap on Kevin Can Wait. So proud of what we did and this remarkable and talented cast, writers & crew. Also a special thanks to the amazing people of Long Island who welcomed us with open hearts! Onward to the next exciting adventures but will carry treasured memories of KCW with me!”

Shortly after the cancelation news broke, Kevin Can Wait star Kevin James also thanked the show’s loyal fans, the cast and crew, and CBS.

“I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world,” James wrote. “Okay, maybe a season 3. Love to all.”

Leah Remini, who had a much more successful run with James as his TV wife on The King of Queens, thanked Kevin Can Wait’s cast, producers, and writers for accepting her with open arms at the start of the second season. Remini also said that working with Kevin James on a second TV show was a “Godsend” and that she will miss laughing with him every day the most.

“You don’t always get a second chance at something that meant so much to you and I did, and I am so grateful for it,” Remini wrote. “It came at a time when I needed to laugh. So thank you all. I am so happy that it happened and I will miss seeing all of you.”

Kevin Can Wait made history as the first-ever television sitcom to be shot live on Long Island. While ratings for the show started out strong, there was a decline in the second season as the show changed direction. In addition to Kevin James and Leah Remini, the show starred Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Gary Valentine

and Leonard Earl Howze.

You can see Kevin James and Leah Remini in a scene from Kevin Can Wait below.