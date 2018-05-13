‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Fans Hash Out Brooke Calling Steffy A Disgrace For Sleeping With Her Father-In-Law

'B&B' fans were up in arms over Brooke calling out Steffy, while the product of her affair with her son-in-law cowered behind her.

Bold and the Beautiful fans are up in arms over what Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) told Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). After months of at least trying to seem impartial, Brooke has come out in full support of her daughter’s claim to Liam (Scott Clifton). A few weeks ago, she and her husband, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), first clashed over their daughters but the argument seems minor compared to the verbal assault Steffy suffered this week on Bold and the Beautiful. While there are some B&B fans who are still firmly in support of Brooke, most find that her statements to Steffy are hypocritical, to say the least.

Steffy walked in on Hope (Annika Noelle) in Brooke’s old wedding dress. She tells them that what they’re doing is shameful and that marrying a man who has a baby on the way is a disgrace. As the Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, May 11 states, Brooke blasted Steffy and tells her, “The only disgrace here is a woman who sleeps with her father in law. Bold and the Beautiful fans discuss this line at length on the She Knows Soaps message board and find it rich coming from the woman who slept with her son-in-law, Deacon Sharpe.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Ridge confides to Brooke his suspicion about Bill Spencer. Things get heated between Wyatt and Bill. Former nemeses find themselves verbally sparring when Taylor confronts Brooke. Katie talks Wyatt into making a deal with the devil himself, Bill. pic.twitter.com/k9TIfkYffG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 11, 2018

Longtime B&B fans will recall that Brooke has an extremely colorful past herself, and as one fan puts it, the pot calling the kettle black. Let us start with Brooke’s daughter, Bridget. Brooke, who was sleeping with both Eric and Ridge at the same time, didn’t know who her baby’s father was. Yes, she slept with both father and son. But wait, she also slept with Thorne (now Ingo Rademacher), and their half-brother Nick. However, fans are furious that the same Brooke who is calling Steffy “a disgrace” is the same Brooke who slept with Deacon, Bridget’s husband as one fan points out on World of Bold and the Beautiful.

Unlike Steffy, who had sex with her father-in-law once, Brooke had a full-on affair with Deacon. From the start, Steffy expressed regret to Bill (Don Diamont) and has avoided his advances since. True, she did hide the truth from Liam, but she has stayed true to the fact that she didn’t want him. Brooke slept with Deacon, told him to carry on making love to his wife so that she wouldn’t get suspicious, and carried on their affair. There was no remorse or regret there. The result was Hope who was hiding behind her mother when things got heated between Steffy and Brooke.

Hope and Liam are spreading the news today on #BoldandBeautiful! What do you think the reactions will be? pic.twitter.com/mzBpZWOIvj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 9, 2018

The drama on Bold and the Beautiful at the moment is intense and very theatric, which soap opera fans adore. Some B&B fans also enjoy the fact that Brooke told Steffy off, and even invoked Taylor’s (Hunter Tylo) name. Others say that Stephanie was correct that Brooke uses her children for her own benefit, referring to Brooke telling Steffy about her mother’s “holier than thou” attitude and is getting back at Taylor through Steffy. Imagine their delight when Taylor herself makes her comeback on Bold and the Beautiful during the week of May 14 to defend her daughter’s honor.