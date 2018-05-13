New Orleans Saints Listed As Top Landing Spot For Dez Bryant By ‘247 Sports’

New Orleans is currently listed as a top landing spot for Dez Bryant.

Dez Bryant has still not found a new NFL team after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. It was a move that surprised quite a few around the league, although it was time for a change of scenery. Unfortunately for Bryant, his reputation around the league is not very high at this point in time.

Immediately following the 2017 season, fans and media members alike began calling Bryant “washed up.” While he may not have played at a superstar level for the last couple of years, Bryant is still capable of putting up big numbers in the right system.

Last year with the Cowboys, Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers certainly wouldn’t be something that any team would complain about. Bryant may not be a No. 1 receiver again, but he would be an above average No. 2 receiver for any team that signs him.

According to 247 Sports, the New Orleans Saints are still listed as one of the top landing spots for Bryant.

New Orleans would be smart to consider signing Bryant. They are already viewed as one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC after a big year in 2017. Adding a talent like Bryant would simply make their offense better.

Drew Brees isn’t getting any younger and the Saints need to put as many weapons around him as possible. A dynamic duo of Michael Thomas and Bryant would be difficult for any team to defend against. Add in budding superstar running back Alvin Kamara and the Saints could have the most dangerous offense in the NFL.

Why haven't Packers signed WR Dez Bryant? https://t.co/XY3nQ6Cj9g — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) May 11, 2018

At this point in time, it is unknown what kind of contract the 29-year-old receiver is looking for. He has stated that money isn’t the only thing he is looking for in his next contract. Bryant obviously would like to compete for a championship and the Saints are more than capable of offering him that.

Sean Payton has always been an aggressive coach. He is the type of coach that could get the most out of Bryant. Having the opportunity to play with Brees would also help Bryant get his numbers back to where he wants them to be.

We have previously covered the fact that the Green Bay Packers are still considered a good destination for Bryant as well. Both the Saints and Packers are the kind of franchises that Bryant needs to join.

Expect to hear more news on Bryant in the fairly near future. He won’t be sitting around in free agency too much longer. While there hasn’t been a lot of interest in him yet, that should change as training camp draws closer.