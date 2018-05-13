Stormy Daniels Dons Patriotic Bikini Amid Trump Drama

Stormy Daniels was seen lounging by the pool in a patriotic American-flag-inspired bikini in New York this week, presumably to enjoy some downtime in the midst of a busy schedule. Several photos show her posing at the edge of the pool, and her flower and clock tattoos on her stomach are seen, detailed the Daily Mail. Some have pointed out that her sporting a patriotic bikini is an allusion to Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

From Daniels’ surprise guest appearance on Saturday Night Live to being featured on the cover of Penthouse, Daniels continues to receive a steady flow of media coverage. In addition, she is still on her local strip club tour across America.

Daniels is making the most out of the attention she is receiving and is enticing fans to sign up for her fan page that costs $14.99 a month. The page is filled with exclusive video and photo content.

The legal battles between Daniels and Trump over a nondisclosure agreement and $130,000 she received as “hush money” has made her perhaps the most talked-about porn star in America, at least for now. Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is also receiving plenty of media attention. In fact, The Hill reported that Avenatti has been interviewed 108 times between March 7 and May 11 on CNN and MSNBC. Shows that he’s been on include The View, Good Morning America, and Real Time with Bill Maher.

#StormyDaniels lounges poolside in a patriotic red, white and blue bikini

She is #MAGA https://t.co/BVnnwmHzKf — Real News Line (@RealNewsLine) May 12, 2018

There’s also controversy surrounding Daniels’ strong presence in the media. According to Vox, some believe that all the attention on Daniels is “crowding out” other important messages from Democrats. For example, Nancy Pelosi is recently trying to bring attention to Trump’s decision to end an immigration program for Hondurans that effectively makes it illegal for tens of thousands of people to stay in America. But with all of the glitz and glamour surrounding Daniels and Avenatti, and them taking up time on TV, Pelosi’s voice is not being heard.

The issue may run deep for the entire Democratic Party, and in order to push their agendas, Vox said that Democrats will need to find a way to “cut through the scandal noise.” Unfortunately for Democrats, and perhaps fortunately for Daniels, it doesn’t seem like that time will be coming anytime soon.